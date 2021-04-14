Being able to leap tall buildings in a single bound, see through walls and shapeshift into a giant iguana could come in handy, but those superhero powers aren’t ones that truly interest me.
I don’t need to crumple solid steel with my bare hands. I’d just like to be able to open the end of a thin plastic produce bag at the supermarket before the avocados in my hand rot and attract a throng of fruit flies.
Here are some other superpowers that would help with down-to-earth problems and peeves:
• Magically summoning the kitchen wizardry needed to transform tasteless, low-cal vegetation — kale, Brussels sprouts, dandelions — into delicious, calorie-rich Death-by-Chocolate Torte.
• Using X-ray vision to detect, long before it’s needed, which of the bathroom stalls has a scrap of toilet paper remaining on its roll.
• Magically knowing if any of the $1-apiece, gaudy, blue-and-white floral bowls displayed on a card table at the garage sale is a rare porcelain piece that was commissioned during the Ming dynasty and is worth hundreds of thousands when auctioned at Sotheby’s. Or is it from Dollar General?
• Divining that the driver in front of you is planning to turn left at the next alley but does not believe in using turn signals — they restrict her freedom to drive other people crazy.
• Using mind control to send a message to the guy tailgating, despite the fact you’re driving the speed limit, that he needs to back off or you’re going to transform him into a two-headed cow and leave him mooing in the nearest pasture.
• Divining that the caller on your cellphone with a 417-area code is not the local woman who recycles mildewed shower curtains into dog raincoats who might make a story for Pet Pioneers magazine but is a salesman at a Cleveland call center peddling life insurance.
• Donning an invisibility cloak to shut off the cellphones of your dinner mates who’ve forgotten that a world exists outside their tiny screens.
• Using X-ray vision to determine which supermarket shopper in line will require 15 frantic minutes to locate the credit card swimming in her large purse and which shopper will remember, after his full cart is unloaded, that he forgot to buy a can of tomato paste.
Actually, being able to shapeshift into a giant iguana and hurry shoppers along isn’t such a bad power either.
