I’ve thrown away a fortune once again. I’m not talking about my old Betsy Wetsy doll or vintage Schwinn bicycle.
I’m talking about ketchup packets.
Who could have predicted the temporary closing of restaurants and the million-percent (or whatever) increase in take-out and demand for single squirts of ketchup?
For years, fast-food places routinely dumped a handful of ketchup packages into the bags of french fries and hamburgers. As the daughter of a Great Depression “waste not, want not” survivor, I could never throw them away without a guilt attack.
“These will come in handy if I’m destitute and craving a ketchup sandwich,” I’d declare and pat myself on the back. Then I’d stuff the packets in kitchen drawers and cabinets and promptly ignore them … until one day when a condiment landslide would trigger my attention. Finally, I’d tear open one of the freebies and gasp at the brown ketchup sludge.
“Holy hot dogs! All these ketchups are expired, and I’m throwing them out,” I’d declare without a whisker of guilt.
This happened recently during a kitchen cleaning blitz. I tossed enough ketchup, mustard and barbecue sauce to spice up burgers and dogs for everyone in the county. They were hogging valuable kitchen real estate. I couldn’t bring myself to toss the congealed strawberry and grape jelly tubs, however.
Within days, I read about the great national ketchup packet shortage. While Heinz worked overtime to get the ketchup flowing again, savvy saucy hoarders sold their stashes online.
“My timing is always off,” I moaned to my spouse. “I could have made enough money off those ketchups to buy 96 rolls of toilet paper to store for the next shortage.”
Likewise, right before the pandemic and the shortage of home gym equipment, my timing couldn’t have been worse when I parked our unused weight bench on the curb for free pickup. We were tired of leapfrogging over it. Within weeks, gyms closed and exercisers were buying every kettlebell, treadmill and exercise bike they could get their flexors on for home workouts.
It’s impossible to predict the next national shortage. Will it be soy sauce packets or sets of musty expired encyclopedias?
This is how hoarders are born and find themselves eating ketchup burgers. Unless there’s a bun shortage, of course.
