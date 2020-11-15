Grandma Kinkade was Chief Chicken Fryer in our family. Most families have someone who has proudly earned that title by perfecting a crispy golden crust on the bird.
Every summer when my fat-gram-counting aunt visited from the East, she treated herself to a Missouri souvenir of Granny’s fried chicken. Everyone loved Granny’s fried chicken. My mouth waters as I remember those salt-and-peppered drumsticks sizzling amid oil wavelets lapping against the wall of the cast-iron skillet.
A naked chunk of pasty white chicken may be healthier, but it doesn’t inspire any delicious memories or poetry.
The quest for the perfect chicken recipe is the only motivation I can figure for the three men who recently were arrested at Yellowstone National Park for trying to cook chicken in a geyser. This wasn’t a teenage dare or prank. These were 50-something men caught red-handed with cooking pots and two whole raw chickens in a burlap bag in a hot spring. They spent two days in jail, paid a hefty fine and have been banned for two years from the park.
Of course, they’re lucky they didn’t slip into the thermal water and crisp their own hides.
Maybe this is what happens when someone is serious about earning his family’s Chief Chicken Fryer badge of honor or in giving Colonel Sanders and Popeyes a little competition. Cooks have tried deep-frying chickens in trash cans in the backyard and ended up with a well-done-in lawn.
Truth is, there’s an art to making perfect fried chicken, and I’ve eaten lots of bad examples prepared in my own kitchen. A cast-iron skillet figures prominently in most recipes.
After brining the chicken pieces in buttermilk, dredging them in flour and seasonings in a brown paper bag and following every step of Martha Stewart’s recipe, I finally managed to fry chicken that displayed a handsome golden crust.
I took one bite and the chicken breast shrugged out of its entire crust as easily as shedding a sweater.
Likewise, I’ve fried more than one chicken with a swoon-worthy crust that welded to the bottom of the skillet and yielded fowl with patches of mange. Fortunately, in those situations, I’ve been able to chisel every greasy tidbit of crust from the skillet and savor it.
Being a family’s Chief Chicken Fryer is a major accomplishment, ranked right up there with Best Pie Baker.
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.