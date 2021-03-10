I’ve lived in plenty of drafty rental apartments with cranky heating systems and rattly windows. Some rooms were nippier than others.
But the rent was always cheap and warmer days were always ahead, so it wasn’t worth complaining about and risking the rent being hiked 10 bucks.
That wasn’t the case with a New York City apartment dweller who got tired of her breezy bathroom and a draft whistling from around her mirror. She finally lifted the mirror to try to pinpoint its source. Lo and behold, she came face to face with a giant dark hole in her bathroom wall.
Thank goodness, this woman is on TikTok and was able to document her jaw-dropping discovery for thousands of followers. She strapped on a flashlight and mask and, armed with a hammer, climbed through the hole and found herself standing inside another apartment. No dead bodies rolled up in carpets, but it was creepy enough finding a full apartment on the other side of her bathroom mirror.
It’s too late now for her to sublet the hole in the wall, which is what some enterprising renters might be tempted to do in New York City.
Although it’s a shocking discovery, I can understand how a young tenant could fail to make a thorough inspection before signing a lease. In my carefree days, I rented several places without checking behind mirrors or doors.
Years ago, when I saw a “for rent” sign in the second-story bay window of a Victorian charmer on the Carthage square, I knew that I was meant to shove my rolltop desk up the steep stairs of that old building and live there.
I swooned over the apartment’s unadulterated oak woodwork, tall ceilings and quaint wallpaper, probably original because it was browning. Mostly, I oohed and aahed as I looked over downtown from the floor-to-ceiling window in that micro-apartment.
“Micro” because it had only two rooms. Unfortunately, the bathroom was missing.
My future husband found the bathroom on the outside of the apartment and down a hallway. It gave new meaning to “conveniences located within walking distance.”
I shrugged off the missing bathroom because I was too busy admiring the Jasper County Courthouse from my living room-bedroom window.
The room with a view never lost its appeal, but creeping out the apartment in the middle of the night to dash down the hall to the bathroom got old within a week.
I never looked behind that bathroom mirror. Still wouldn’t.
