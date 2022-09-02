This is the time of year when it rains hickory nuts in our driveway and we tiptoe to our vehicles to avoid stepping on one and rolling into the neighbor’s cow pasture.
But I had a brainstorm when my out-of-state grandsons came for a visit. Six-year-old Truman is fond of money, so I made him a deal.
“I’ll pay you a nickel for every hickory nut you pick up,” I said and demonstrated our nifty nut-gathering wire basket on a stick.
Secretly, I patted myself on the back for coming up with a cheap chore that would keep him occupied for 15 minutes, out of his brother’s hair, and keep us from spraining, cracking or breaking a vital body part.
“That’ll be the best quarter I’ve ever spent,” I whispered to my spouse. I figured the novelty would wear off after five nuts.
In less time than it took me to down a cup of coffee on the front porch, Truman had collected and counted out 38 nuts. I fished in my purse and paid him $1.90. I found an old zippered bank bag so he could secure his earnings.
“Finished?” I asked.
He frowned and shook his head. “Are you kidding me?” he asked. “There’s lots more.”
Despite the weather being in the mid-90s, Truman shoved the nut picker-upper around the driveway, under vehicles and across the ground under the tree. I’d failed to mention that we only needed the driveway cleared — not the whole backyard and part of the neighbor’s.
An hour or so passed and Truman beckoned me to inspect the cardboard box where he was dumping his harvest when the wire basket filled up. I gasped at the hill of hickory nuts.
“Two hundred and two,” he said with pride. He’d already calculated that I owed him $10.10.
For the next two days during his visit, he gathered nuts, which dropped at an alarming rate. Fortunately, I had made one rule: No pay for partial nuts. Thousands of partial brown husks litter our property.
By the time he was ready to head home to Wisconsin, Truman had picked up more than 1,000 hickory nuts. As he added to his stash, he traded in his quarters for dollar bills, then fives and tens.
As promised, I took him to the bank where the teller swapped his fistful of dollars for a crisp $50 bill.
It’s so much safer and easier now to walk across the driveway. I feel like I’m walking on air. My purse is so light.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.