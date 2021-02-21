It’s easy to catch house envy when you while away a snowbound day window-shopping on international luxury real estate sites and even local Zillow listings.
In this fantasyland, you find yourself muttering things like, “I wouldn’t mind having old-world charm, instead of old-world plumbing” and “a billiard hall could sure come in handy.” You imagine the stuff you could stuff into a 12-car garage.
In advanced cases of property envy, you figure out how many square inches of Florida oceanfront frontage you could afford if you sold all of your earthly belongings, including your favorite vintage metal lawn chairs and 1960s pink Pyrex mixing bowls. You wonder if zoning would allow for living there in an unfinished shipping container.
In the most feverish cases, you go so far as to check GPS to locate the nearest truck stop to your dream shipping container where you could commute every few days for a shower.
Fortunately, my symptoms eased when I stumbled upon a listing for what’s billed as the “skinniest house in London.” London or Carterville — my house envy knows no geographical boundaries.
The $1.3 million skinny house is 6 feet wide and five stories tall. “Quirky” and “great for entertaining” is how it’s advertised. Photos were included, and I’m suspecting a wide-angle lens made the most of so little. My windpipe has a more exciting floor plan than this house.
“Entertaining” may not be a powerful enough description, however, for the gymnastics and ugly words required to shove a piano and queen-size mattress up the skinny house’s spiral staircase. The study is on the second floor and the bedroom is on the fifth.
On the plus side, living in a house that resembles an elevator shaft would be a timesaver. No precious hours swooning over Pinterest rooms for decorating tips. And forget practicing feng shui furniture placement for optimal health. There are a limited number of spots for a 7-foot-long Chesterfield sofa in a 6-foot-wide living room.
Another boon would be the built-in exercise that comes with living in a 6-foot-wide five-story house.
Inevitably, I would remember leaving my eyeglasses on the thin nightstand wedged between the bed and wall on the top floor — as soon as I landed on the bottom floor.
This skinny house real estate has cured my house envy for now. I’m going to entertain myself by moving my mule-sized sofa from the north to the east wall, simply because I can.
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.