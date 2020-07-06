Gone are the carefree huge July Fourth gatherings where we only had to worry about catching gas from Aunt Thelma’s three-bean salad and boredom from Grandpa’s close-ups of his ingrown toenail.
The pandemic hasn’t taken all of the rah-rah and boom out of this year’s patriotic holiday, however. Parades and fireworks extravaganzas have been bobtailed, but our favorite way to honor our nation’s Independence Day is still happening.
Hot diggity dog! Nothing is stopping Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island.
Once again, the world will watch with mouths agape on July Fourth as one of the USA’s premier athletes, Joey Chestnut, displays his mastery of speed eating. He aspires to shovel at least 75 hot dogs into his jaws in 10 minutes to beat his own world record. The hog-a-thon will be held indoors without a crowd of spectators this year but will be nationally televised so we don’t miss a single gulp.
I welcome this contest because it eliminates the guilt from my own holiday eating. I, too, get a craving for those little logs of sodium-soaked meat scraps of indeterminate origin.
“You realize that a hot dog is about the worst thing you could eat,” my spouse warns me whenever I chomp into a cremated hot dog. He’s usually waving a carrot stick during these nutritional reminders.
“Actually, I could be eating much worse,” I tell him. “I could be a professional competitive eater like Joey and downing 70 of these.” I remind him that a famous anonymous person told us that “moderation is the key to life.”
“By the way, if you eat too many of those carrots, your skin will turn orange,” I tell him.
He rolls his yellowish eyes at my rationalization.
I have fond memories of charring a frank on a whittled stick over a campfire on July Fourth.
I don’t understand the connection among freedom, fireworks, cats dressed in Uncle Sam top hats and hot dogs, but it’s clearly there.
So I’ll salute the nation’s birthday this year by oohing and aahing at our neighbors’ fireworks while enjoying my mini hot dog eating contest.
Maybe I’ll eat two, but top them with shaved carrots.
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
