This past week was a time of celebration and appreciation of Lutheran education for Martin Luther Christian School in Joplin. National Lutheran Schools Week takes place in late January every year, recognizing more than 1,800 preschools, elementary schools and high schools.
“It’s an opportunity for us to share with the public that we’re here proclaiming and celebrating God’s work, not just here at Martin Luther, but at all the Lutheran schools,” said Jeremy Schamber, principal at Martin Luther Christian School since 1998.
Martin Luther Christian School has operated in Joplin since the early 1950s. Schamber said the school offered both Joplin’s first kindergarten and early childhood education. Currently, the school has a little more than 80 students and is the only Lutheran school in Joplin.
For Schamber, the school is a special place where students, families and staff support each other. It’s a big family, but also a small family that is part of the larger family of God, Schamber said. As a Lutheran school, they have the chance to teach faith through every aspect of daily education.
“For us, we have the opportunity to bring God’s love into everything we do, from religion to math to reading to science,” Schamber said. “It’s not just in the subjects we’re studying, it’s in our daily lives. It’s in how we discipline, in how we work with each other and how we pray for each other.”
The theme of this year’s National Lutheran Schools Week was “In All Things,” based on Colossians 1:15-20. Schamber said the goal for the week was to show students God is with them in all things, forgives them in all things and is there for them in all things. Students celebrated the week with dress-up days such as Sports Day and Pajamas Day, and with various events in the classroom.
But the most important part of the week was the service events.
Students and their families, along with community members, made a goal of collecting 200 cereal boxes to be donated to Crosslines. Schamber anticipated passing that mark early in the week.
Students also helped gather and put together buckets with cleaning supplies to be sent to victims of recent natural disasters. Schamber said this service event holds special meaning for students, who have seen the pictures and read the stories of the 2011 Joplin tornado.
“Lutheran schools are amazing incubators for being faithful witnesses of God’s love for us all through Christ,” Schamber said. “Our teachers and our students are trained to learn about that love and also share that love with others in the community.”
National Lutheran Schools Week also gave the school an opportunity to acknowledge the teachers and staff who continue to dedicate themselves not only to students but also to the mission of sharing the faith, Schamber said. It’s a staff that has faced many of the same challenges public schools have from the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
Although Martin Luther has had a number of staff and students test positive for COVID-19, it hasn’t been all at once, and the school hasn’t been forced to cancel days. Schamber credits the school’s steady COVID-19 policy, which asks students to wear masks while in the hallways and works to keep classes separated so there isn’t virus spread from room to room. Finding substitute teachers has been difficult for the school too.
“We take one day at a time and we do our best to cover classes,” Schamber said. “One day I could be in the office, the next day I could be teaching preschool, and that’s just fine with me.”
Keeping true to its mission as a Lutheran school and to the theme of National Lutheran Schools Week, Martin Luther has used COVID-19 as a learning opportunity for students. The staff teaches kids that God is with them in all things, including during this pandemic.
“It is so awesome to see how these kids take care of each other and how the students in our school continue to pray for our families that might be suffering from COVID-19 and any other needs,” Schamber said. “We talk about how God’s hand is in everything. ... Through God we can make it through these difficult times.”
