PITTSBURG, Kan. — The next production of Midwest Regional Ballet will feature a nanny who is practically perfect.
"Mary Poppins" will feature a dance interpretation of the classic Disney movie from 1964. Telling the story of the Banks children and the magical ma'am who cares for them, dancers will present interpretations of the movie's whimsical situations and catchy choreography.
It will be presented over the next two weekends.
"It was fun taking the cartoon parts and changing them into live motion," said Kaye Lewis, director of the production and dance instruction center. "We're keeping the energy and childlike effect."
A cast of 78 dancers of varying ages will take the stage, either portraying the story's main characters or taking part in group routines and displays. A host of children re-create a carousel, for instance. Lewis said anyone who wanted to be part of the production was brought on board.
The production features a variety of styles and techniques, from light pole dancing to aerial acrobatics. It features a variety of music, from the original movie's classics to originals from a recent Broadway show and a sequel, "Mary Poppins Returns."
It will be presented from Friday to Sunday, April 23, at Memorial Auditorium in Pittsburg. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, with additional time slots April 22 and 23. Tickets: $15, $10 for balcony. Details: 620-231-7827.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.