If you loved the Hasbro board game or the 1985 movie starring Tim Curry and Christopher Lloyd, chances are you’ll embrace Joplin Little Theatre’s upcoming stage production of “Clue.”
Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 29, all the notable favorites — Colonel Mustard, Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, Mrs. Peacock, Mr. Green and Mrs. White — will assemble on stage to defend, accuse, scheme, scam and scrum in this madcap whodunit.
While the play’s script skews a bit differently from the cult movie, the basic plot is still the same, director Tegan Whited said, though “it does have some of those memorable and quotable lines from the movie.”
Did Yvette kill Mr. Boddy on orders from Miss Scarlet? Did Mrs. Peacock kill all of the victims huddled inside the mansion to conceal her crimes of taking bribes from foreign powers? Or did everyone pretty much kill everyone else by using a number of improvised weapons — the famed candlestick, rope or wrench?
“I don’t want to give too much away about the ending, except to say that it is extremely entertaining,” Whited said. “The play obviously can’t replicate the (multiple) movie endings. That would be difficult. But I think the playwrights have done an interesting version that is suitable for live theater.”
The veteran director/actor said this is the first time she has tackled “Clue.”
“And if I’m honest, it’s a show I would prefer to be acting in rather than directing,” she said. “It’s such a challenge for the actors — the dialogue is fast-paced, and the comedy is nonstop. It is challenging as an actor to play such iconic characters. But I think the (cast members) are all talented and up for the job.”
Veteran actor Lisa Green, who portrays Mrs. Peacock in the play, agreed with her director’s sentiments.
“This show is a challenge as it is nonstop, heightened energy for all the characters in survival mode with a killer in the mansion and no intermission,” she said. “So it is 90 minutes of exhilarating evidence hunting that includes some chilling screams.”
The cast includes Sam Hydar, Ashley Trotnic, Diane Martinous, Kylee VanHorn, Greg Green, Nick Harms, Matthew Parrot, Jen Jones, Shaun Conroy and Greyson Lamp.
“Thirty people auditioned for a show with 11 characters,” Whited said. “Casting the show was the first of many challenges, but I’m pleased with the choices I made. They are all talented actors.”
Ultimately, “we are all excited to be getting back to live theater. I hope the audience laughs as much as we have while rehearsing. and remember — there is still the mystery to solve. Who was it? Where? and with what?”
The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, through Saturday, Oct. 2, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at the theater, 3009 W. First St. The show is open to all ages. Reservations are encouraged. Tickets can be purchased at joplinlittletheatre.org; tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors and students, and $8 for children 12 and under.
For more information, call 417-623-2628.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.