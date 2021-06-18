For the fifth straight year, McAuley Catholic High School students competed this month in the national Future Business Leaders of America competition.
Seniors Gliza Damaso and Vy Luong competed virtually for the honor in the Digital Video Production category, while senior Carmen Colson competed in the Business Financial Plan category. The national competition was held virtually June 1-19.
Earlier this year, the pair took third place and Carmen placed fifth in the virtual FBLA state competition, which ran from March 8-29. McAuley Catholic seniors Sophia Anreder and Kate Huthsing placed 10th in e-Business in the state.
The video done by Damaso and Luong can be viewed at youtube.com/watch?v=T427kJVqEBo.
