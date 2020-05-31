McNeills to perform live tonight

The Greenwood Baptist Church of Joplin will welcome a very large musical family hailing from the Lone Star State tonight.
Chris and Michelle McNeill and their 10 children, The McNeills, have been described as an “amazing family” and “a singing inspiration.” While they’ve only been professionally singing and touring for the past five years, they’ve garnered a number of awards, including The Gospel Music Artists Association’s 2017 and 2019 Group of the Year. They also have a devoted flock of fans. The songs they sing vary in genre, from praise to bluegrass and from country to favorite church hymns.
The evening of worship, music and testimony is set for 6 to 8 p.m. tonight at the church, 3501 Apricot Drive, Joplin. Admission is free and all are welcome. A love offering will be taken. Details: 417-782-1854.
