The Missouri Department of Conservation and Trout Unlimited have teamed up to launch a Blue Ribbon Trout Slam in Missouri.
The goal is to fish as many of the state's nine Blue Ribbon trout streams as possible.
Those streams are:
• Barren Fork Creek in Shannon County.
• Blue Springs Creek in Crawford County.
• Crane Creek in Lawrence County.
• Current River in Dent County.
• Eleven Point River in Oregon County.
• Little Piney Creek in Phelps County.
• Mill Creek in Phelps County.
• North Fork of the White River in Ozark County.
• Spring Creek in Phelps County.
“Missouri’s Blue Ribbon trout streams are areas in the state where trout reproduce naturally,” MDC fisheries programs specialist Andrew Branson said in a statement. “The fish are wary of predators, which makes for an authentic and challenging experience for anglers.”
According to the rules, there are three levels:
• Bronze: catch trout from five of the nine trout streams to receive a certificate and bronze pin.
• Silver: catch trout from seven to receive a certificate and silver pin.
• Gold: catch trout from all nine to receive a certificate, gold pin and medallion.
Other rules:
• Anglers need to possess a trout permit if they want to keep their trout.
• Trout of any size will qualify for the Blue Ribbon slam, but trout shorter than 18 inches must be released.
• Anglers can complete a trout slam entry form each time they catch a trout. They may also submit a picture of their trout if they wish, but it is not required.
Once participants accomplish one of the three trout slam levels, MDC will verify their submissions and mail them their awards. Additionally, anglers can have their successes listed on the MDC website.
For more information on the Blue Ribbon Trout Slam, visit mdc.mo.gov/troutslam.
A link to Missouri's Blue, Red and White Ribbon trout streams, its trout parks and winter trout fishing areas can be found online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/fishing/where-fish/trout-areas.
