The annual Medicare Open Enrollment Period began back on Oct. 15 and will end Dec. 7. During this time, you’ll have the chance to sign up for Medicare or change the plan you already have. As you prepare to make decisions, information is your most valuable resource. Here’s a look at what’s different this year:
• The biggest difference in Medicare this year is the Medicare Part D coverage gap — also known as the “donut hole”—has been closed. Sort of. The gap refers to the out-of-pocket costs incurred by reaching a certain benefit threshold on medications. While that has been addressed recently, it doesn’t mean your medications will be free. Instead, Part D beneficiaries can expect a 25% co-payment/co-insurance for drugs from the beginning of your plan year after meeting any plan deductible until you reach the 2020 out-of-pocket spending limit of $6,350. After that, you’ll pay 5% of your drug costs. This limit is significantly higher than it used to be, and provides even more reason to shop around and compare prices. Switching plans can save you a lot of money on out-of-pocket drug costs.
• Another drug-related change is the approved list of drugs your plan may cover. Both Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans may restrict coverage in very specific ways. For example, a prescription drug used to treat two conditions may be approved for only one condition under Part D. Make sure you understand what your plan will do.
• If you have a chronic condition, there is a new category of supplemental benefit offered in Medicare Advantage plans. This new benefit can include anything the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services deems to have a reasonable expectation of improving or maintaining the overall health or function of enrollees with chronic diseases. Because this is a new feature and the benefit is not required to be offered uniformly to all chronically ill enrollees, you’ll want to ask about it before deciding on a Medicare Advantage Plan.
• Lastly, the Medicare Plan Finder has been significantly redesigned with many changes. Many Medicare beneficiaries may seek help to enroll in or compare plans using the plan finder on Medicare.gov, but more and more seniors are using the plan finder themselves.
Here are the four major changes they’ve made to the Medicare Plan Finder:
• How you access a basic or personalized search. The earlier Medicare Plan Finder let you do a customized search by entering personal information such as your date of birth and Medicare number. You could then create a drug list and choose pharmacies; then, the search results would show which Medicare plans covered your medications and had pharmacies in your network. The drug list would be saved and accessible through a drug list identification number.
With the new Plan Finder, you generally need to create, or login to, a MyMedicare account to do a personalized search. If you don’t want to make a MyMedicare account or will be doing a search on behalf of someone else (such as your parents), you can do an anonymous search by clicking on the link that says, “Continue without logging in.”
Your MyMedicare account has other benefits too. It provides electronic access to your Medicare Summary Notice (the health care items and services you’ve received in the past three months), shows you the coverage you currently have and lets you see certain health insurance claims.
• Find plans covering your medications. If you created a personalized drug list for Medicare in the past, you’ll have to enter the information again in the new Plan Finder. The revised tool hasn’t transferred previous drug list information to the new system.
• Your out-of-pocket prescription drug costs. The old Plan Finder included the cost of your premiums as part of its estimate of your drug costs for the year ahead. But the new Plan Finder’s estimate of your drug costs doesn’t; it only includes the plan’s deductible (if it has one) and your copays for your prescriptions.
This means to get a ballpark figure for your drug costs for 2020, you’ll have to multiply a drug plan’s premium by 12 and then add that amount to the other estimates for your particular plan.
• The preferred pharmacies for Medicare Part D plans. The new Plan Finder no longer lists a particular plan’s preferred pharmacies — those are network pharmacies that offer covered drugs at lower out-of-pocket costs than what you’d pay at a nonpreferred pharmacy.
How to start searching for Medicare plans
Now that you know how the Medicare Plan Finder has changed, here’s how to start searching for health and drug plans:
• Set aside enough time. Allow about an hour to navigate the Medicare Plan Finder login process, explore the tool, enter your drugs and view your search results.
• Create a list of prescription drugs you take before beginning your search. A primary benefit of using Plan Finder is that you can create a custom list of the drugs you take, then it will show you which plans cover your drugs and your estimated costs. Putting together a list of your drugs, their dosages and whether they are brand name or generic will help you efficiently complete this portion of the process and get to your search results.
• Keep scrolling. The benefits summary on the Plan Finder’s results page won’t provide all of the information about a Medicare plan, so click on plan details to learn more.The Plan Finder organizes health and drug plan details in one long list that you can navigate by clicking on links on the left to jump to different sections of the page. For a full picture of a plan’s costs and benefits, be sure to scroll all the way through the list of plan details.
• Call plans you’re considering to confirm all the Plan Finder’s coverage and cost information. Although the Plan Finder materials should be up-to-date, it’s wise to contact a plan directly for confirmation. Before enrolling in a plan, be sure it will cover your drugs and provide any extra benefits listed in Plan Finder. And ask which pharmacies are its preferred pharmacies because the Plan Finder doesn’t say.
If you will be enrolling in a Medicare Advantage plan, call your health care providers to confirm that they accept the plan you intend to choose.
