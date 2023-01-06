The Dave Melton Family Singers will perform at 7 p.m. Jan. 20 at Diamond Grove Christian Church, 14722 Highway FF in Joplin.
Admission is free and open to the public. A freewill offering will be taken.
The second-generation family singing group is based in Columbus, Indiana. Dave Melton is an ordained minister, spending five years in the preaching ministry. He is joined by his wife, Krista, and four of their children, Kyle, Kadee and twins Macy and Gracie.
