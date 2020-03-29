As a boy, David Osborne would travel past the Coleman Theatre in Miami, Oklahoma, wondering what it would been like to perform at the theater during its heyday.
Now, as a professional player, Osborne may have a chance to perform on the Coleman Theatre stage as part of his induction into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.
The concert and induction ceremony, originally slated for early April, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 closures. Debbie East, one of the organizers, said that hopefully the event will take place later this year, based on scheduling availability.
However, East said Osborn plans to do a mini-online concert using Facebook on April 4, the night of the original concert. The event is slated to begin at 7 p.m.
“David wants to give back during this difficult (time) to his hometown and friends around the world,” East said.
Where it began
Osborne, dubbed the pianist to the presidents, took music lessons first in Miami and then later in Joplin. A 1976 graduate of Miami High School, Osborne graduated with his associate’s degree from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in Miami, and his bachelor’s degree from Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He later pursued his master’s work at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, before finishing the degree at Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Osborne remembers mowing lawns and selling papers to make money in his early years. He started playing the piano at home after he purchased a used piano at a garage sale. Osborne said it sat within the screened-in front porch and that he was known to practice for several hours, often driving his dad “out of his mind.”
His sister, Julie, took lessons from a neighbor, Lucille Wright, while Osborne learned to play by ear.
One day, Wright asked Julie who was playing the piano outside. Julie said it was her little brother.
“It was a massive upright player piano,” Osborne recalled. “It was like a tank. I would play all of the songs I knew.”
Money was tight, Osborne said. Even though his parents could only afford to send Julie for lessons, under Wright’s encouragement, he began to formally study piano.
That gift from Wright, Osborne said, would set the course for his career as a musician. Later, Osborne took lessons from Doug Payton and then Fern Wilbur.
“That was where I really got going, learning to read music,” Osborne said, adding that Wilbur was able to take his natural ability, sculpt it and teach him the right way.
When Osborne started lessons under Mary Helen Harutun in Joplin, he was in the seventh grade.
“She was no-nonsense,” Osborne said. “I loved her dearly.”
Osborne said he “worked his tail off” because Harutun gave him 20 years of knowledge in about seven years of lessons. He recalls spending up to eight hours a day practicing under her direction.
“I was determined not to fail,” Osborne said. “But it was not work to me, it was a pleasure.”
After her death, Harutun left one of her Steinway pianos to him. It’s one of three he has at his home. She also left him a painting of Bach.
Professional life
As a professional pianist, Osborne has performed for many celebrities.
A meeting with former President Jimmy Carter opened the door for Osborne to perform for government officials and every president since then. Some, like Bill Clinton, were “very low key and nice,” while others, like President Donald Trump, were more formal.
In December, Osborne spent part of the Christmas season playing an assortment of music for White House guests and Trump. He was scheduled to play for one hour and ended up performing for six, sitting in the foyer while guests toured the building.
For 13 years, Osborne was an artist in residence at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Since 2007, he’s worked as a musician at the Bellagio. He tours often as part of the David Osborne Trio with a bass player and drummer.
“I’ve never turned down an opportunity for something,” Osborne said. “If it came along and benefited me, I jumped on that horse.”
Osborne said that, unlike some musicians, he puts his music on digital platforms. While he still has some CDs, his music can also be found floating in the digital world.
At times, especially during the Christmas season, Osborne has had as many as 750,000 followers on Spotify. He also has more than 23,000 followers on YouTube, with more than 6 million views.
Music Hall of Fame
Osborne said being inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame left him “gobsmacked.”
“I am overwhelmed,” he said. “I never thought this would happen.”
It’s one of the many honors he’s been given during his career. Two years ago, he was inducted into the Missouri Walk of Fame during the Marshfield, Missouri, Cherry Blossom Festival. He’s also received a meritorious award from PSU and a global achievement award from Oral Roberts University.
Osborne said he’ll always play the piano.
“It sounds crazy, but the piano chose me instead of me choosing the piano,” Osborne said with a laugh.
The universal nature of music, being a sound that transcends language differences, is one of Osborne’s favorite aspects of his work.
“Music has opened a lot of doors for me,” Osborne said. “It was the vehicle to achieve goals. I still strive to be the best at it.”
Osborne passes on the gift by teaching and working with a few students — some by FaceTime and others with in-person lessons as his travel schedule allows. In one case, he flies to Denver every other week to give a student two lessons.
Osborne calls his style a mixture of classical and pop music. “I put my own spin on it,” he said.
