A legend is coming to Joplin on Wednesday.
To some, Mick Foley may not ring any bells. Other names, such as Mankind or Cactus Jack, very easily might — especially among professional wrestling fans.
Fact is, Foley can produce a rather diverse resume these days: World Wrestling Federation champion, of course, but also radio host, children’s author, voice actor, activist and currently — stand-up comedian.
It’s the latter persona that Joplin-area residents will see at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Roxy Event Center, 102 S. Joplin Ave.
It’s hard to imagine the 6-foot-2 figure cracking quips — particularly for those who know and love him as Mankind, the masked lunatic who loved shoving fingers down his opponent’s throats.
However, like his wrestling moves, Foley has honed his comedic chops over the past decade. While his comedy is grounded almost entirely in the professional wrestling world — Foley is, after all, a WWE Hall of Famer — he appeals to both those who live and breathe wrestling as well as more casual fans who know little about what goes on inside the ring.
“He makes WWE references only fans will get; he tells stories of being on the road as a wrestler that only wrestling fans will fully appreciate,” wrote Ryan Dilbert in 2013. However, “(Foley’s) charisma and sense of timing have aided his comedy. His ability to improve, to tell a story … give(s) him an edge over a typical green comedian.”
“He has a knack for living and retelling wrestling stories,” he continued, “that beg to be heard.”
Foley is a revered man in the world of wrestling, a hardcore legend and listed as one of the greatest wrestling personalities of all time. It was his hardcore-style wrestling that won fans over; it was often violent, and Foley loved to use various objects, from thumb tacks to barbed-wire baseball bats and folding chairs. He lost lots of blood, as well as losing his right ear during a 1994 match. During a 1998 match against Undertaker, Foley was knocked unconscious from a fall and finished the match with a front tooth lodged in his nose.
But those rather violent and bloody days are behind him now. Though he dresses like he did in the latter part of his career and enters the stage to his famed ring music, during his ongoing “Nice Day Tour” he quips about these legendary fights, along with what life is like on the road as a wrestler — the ups, the down and all the bumps and bruises accumulated along the way.
For example, talking about the time he was thrown off a suspended cell and crashed through the ring: “It got to the point to where it literally felt like Bill Murray in an airing of ‘Groundhog Day’ that never ends; for 15 years someone will come up to me and — at least once per day — and ask — ‘Did it hurt?’”
Tickets are now on sale, and can be purchased by going online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mick-foley-live-tickets-254301481577. Prices range from $30 (general admission) to $75 (VIP), with the latter tickets including a meet-and-greet opportunity with Foley.
Details: 417-429-1122.
