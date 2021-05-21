OLATHE, Kan. — MidAmerica Nazarene University has announced its spring 2021 president's and dean's lists and honor rolls for the spring 2021 semester.

A total of 360 students qualified for one of the honors by enrolling in 12 academic hours and earning a GPA of 3.2 to 4.0.

Students honored include:

Randy Lemus, of Neosho, honor roll.

Courtney Roughton, of Pineville, president’s list.

Karen Campbell, of Pittsburg, Kansas, president’s list.

Jayden Hammond, of Pittsburg, Kansas, dean’s list.

Faith Delp, of Girard, Kansas, president’s list.

