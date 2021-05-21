OLATHE, Kan. — MidAmerica Nazarene University has announced its spring 2021 president's and dean's lists and honor rolls for the spring 2021 semester.
A total of 360 students qualified for one of the honors by enrolling in 12 academic hours and earning a GPA of 3.2 to 4.0.
Students honored include:
• Randy Lemus, of Neosho, honor roll.
• Courtney Roughton, of Pineville, president’s list.
• Karen Campbell, of Pittsburg, Kansas, president’s list.
• Jayden Hammond, of Pittsburg, Kansas, dean’s list.
• Faith Delp, of Girard, Kansas, president’s list.
