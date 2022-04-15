PITTSBURG, Kan. — The original ballet version of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is nearly two hours long. The Midwest Regional Ballet Company’s version will be dramatically shorter, and funnier.
“Although it is a classic story and a classical ballet, it has a lot of comedy involved in the story,” said Kaye Lewis, owner of the Joplin-based ballet school. Which makes sense. After all, William Shakespeare’s 1595 was a comedy. “It’s also a short ballet — one hour, to be exact. This one cuts out all of the things that drag out the story.”
The play — one of the Bard’s most endearing and widely performed — centers around the marriage of Theseus and Hippolyta, with a large centerpiece involving a forest inhabited by manipulative fairies.
“Trying to introduce ballet to the community beyond ‘The Nutcracker’ is hard to do, due to thoughts (of ballets) being tutus and tights, boring and long,” Lewis said. “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” on the other hand, “is funny, tutus, no tights, and has magic. and it’s about fairies!”
The ballet features clever wordplay, underscoring the “nonsensical mischief” of the plot, as well as some rather funny shenanigans, including Nick Bottom, the comic relief character whose head was turned into a donkey by the elusive Puck. This is just one of the reasons why Midwest Regional Ballet Company has twice performed the play, first in 2007, and again in 2014.
“It’s Shakespeare,” Lewis said with a shrug. “I love his work.”
As for the cast, a newcomer to dance, Lewis said, is Elijah Ochoa, “who has taken on the lead role of Oberon, the king of the fairies … this is a demanding role (and) I have been impressed by his hard work and his ability to adapt to partnering with some very complicated lifts.”
While the musical’s first act brings Oberon, Titania and Puck to life, the second act, Lewis said, will feature Midwest dancer’s choreography showcase, which are “original works” created by the students,” she said.
“The cast is basically doing most of the choreography that American Ballet Theater did for this version of the show,” Lewis said. “Company dancers had to take on the role of director and create their own dances, (then) teach them, costume them and cut the music.
“They have all been impressive,” she continued.
The ballet will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21 and Friday, April 22, and at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24, inside Memorial Auditorium in Pittsburg, Kansas. Tickets are $15 (floor) and $10 (balcony) for adults. Tickets are $5 for children under 5 years of age.
The dancers onstage demonstrate that “anyone can dance — it just takes work and patience, and that our community is full of talent and needs support from our community.”
To purchase tickets, go online at memorialauditorium.org or call 620-231-7827.
