When opportunity knocks and presents the chance to do the right thing, do it.
With that piece of advice, Dr. Amanda Harrell not only lays out a life lesson for her children but also for herself. Do the right thing, even if it’s hard.
In January, Harrell put the motto to test as she joined the 11th annual medical/dental mission Trip to Cambodia, sponsored by Rapha International.
The trip, which meant leaving her family and medical practice for two weeks, ultimately changed Harrell’s life.
“I definitely learned I have more of a voice,” Harrell said, “and I need to use it as much as I possibly can. I cannot not do something now. I can’t just stop.”
Journey to Cambodia
An internal medicine physician with Freeman Health Systems, Harrell learned of Rapha International’s work in mid-2019, during a tour of the facility for women physicians.
Harrell learned about the organization’s work in Haiti, Thailand and Cambodia helping victims of human trafficking and working to prevent children and families from falling victim to predators through the Kids Club program and after-care homes.
It was also when Harrell learned Patty Fancher, Rapha International’s prevention director, planned to lead her 11th medical/dental mission trip to Cambodia.
During the trip, which typically takes place in early January, medical and dental personnel and other volunteers conduct clinics in rural villages, at the Kids Club locations and for the young girls living in the after-care homes. The work is done in tandem with local churches and the country’s ministry of health.
Fancher calls the trip Mercy Care because it is a tangible way to show the love of Jesus while providing medical care to those in need through love, kindness and compassion.
In the 1970s, the Khmer Rouge wiped out a majority of the health care system and equipment. At the end of the regime’s terror, only 25 doctors, 26 pharmacists and 28 dentists remained in the country.
Fancher said nearly four decades later, the medical community continues to rebuild. A majority of care is available only in the country’s capital and two other major cities. For those living in rural Cambodia, care is limited.
Accepting the challenge
Harrell moved to Joplin three years ago to establish her medical practice. The mother of one son and three daughters (including a foster daughter) said she was looking for ways to serve others when she learned about the Cambodia trip.
“Medical missions was something I wanted to do and feel called to do,” Harrell said. “I always felt like whenever God gives you a gift or ability to help someone in a certain way and you are capable of it, you should do it. I didn’t want to help in a small way; I wanted to do it in a big way. Rapha International was the vessel to help coordinate that.”
During the trip, the 20-member team worked with more than 600 men, women and children, many of whom came not with physical ailments but mental health issues.
Depression and anxiety along with insomnia were among the leading things Harrell saw.
“With most conversations, I told them I could give them a pill, which they could refill if they could afford it, but the pill would not change their situation,” Harrell said. “Most were depressed and worried they could not pay for food or provide for their family or get their loved ones help. I would sit and talk with them about ways they could cope with their anxiety, and I would pray with them.”
For those with additional needs, members of the team would flag the person’s triage card so follow-up care could be completed by the ministry of health.
Harrell said the sights and smells she experienced in Cambodia continue to stay with her. Her trip to the after-care facility was equally meaningful. Young girls rescued from human trafficking lined the hallway, greeting volunteers with flowers and cheers.
“I don’t think there was a day on this trip I didn’t cry,” Harrell said. “I learned this is my thing. I feel like I’m where I’m supposed to be. God was there. I saw God moving. There was a lot of despair and bad and a lot of sad stories, but there was also hope and joy. You could literally see God’s hand and be a part of it. It was contagious.”
Human trafficking
In Cambodia, poverty and human trafficking are intertwined. Fancher said Cambodia remains one of the poorest countries in Southeast Asia, with a 45% poverty rate in most rural areas.
In many cases, Fancher said at least a third of the population doesn’t have enough rice to eat, and half the children younger than 5 are malnourished. Many in the rural areas do not have access to clean drinking water.
Human trafficking enters the picture when someone preys on a family. In some cases, an older daughter is sent to the city for training — which turns out to be a ruse. In others, a daughter is “sold” into sexual slavery by a parent.
“When you can’t provide rice for an entire family, as a mother you may do the unimaginable and sell your oldest daughter to save the rest at home,” Fancher said.
Officials with Rapha International strive to break the cycle of poverty through the Kids Club programs. Children as young as prekindergarten are sponsored with $40 a month, which provides the child with an education and programming. Families receive rice for nourishment as well as easier access to health care and a social worker. Through it all, the children learn about the hope found in Jesus.
Currently, 17 of those sponsored children attend the university in Cambodia, using education as a way out of poverty.
“Where there is despair, we bring hope,” Fancher said. “Medical team members bring that plus healing, but it’s not only in a physical form. The team brings living water into a dry and parched land.”
Looking ahead
Fancher and Harrell are making plans to return to Cambodia in January 2021. Based on demand, a second trip may be taken in September 2021. Each trip is limited to 22 team members. Fancher said it becomes difficult logistically to navigate transportation for larger groups.
Harrell said people who aren’t ready to travel to Cambodia can still help. She encourages people to sponsor a child or provide monetary donations of any kind.
“It’s scary to offer money to a random organization,” Harrell said. “But I’ve been there, and I can see the money is going to a good cause and going to people who need it. (Rapha International) is making a difference. People are literally pulled out of the slums and raised up to a better life.”
