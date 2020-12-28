Missouri hunter, battling cancer, finds success during state's first elk season

Life has been a roller coaster for Gene Guilkey for the past year and a half.
He hit his low point in August 2019, when his doctors delivered words everyone dreads: “You have stage 4 cancer.” That set off a seemingly endless string of chemotherapy and radiation treatments that didn’t end until early November last year.
But Guilkey has soared to a high point in 2020. Not only have recent tests revealed that he is cancer-free, he fulfilled a longtime dream by shooting a trophy bull in Missouri’s first modern-era elk hunt.
“Physically, I am not the same as I was before the cancer,” said Guilkey, 60, who lives in Liberty. “I lost 65 pounds and a lot of my strength. But like my son Wes told me, this was my big chance. After you draw a tag, you can’t even apply for another 10 years. By that time, I would be 70 and probably couldn’t even do it.
“So I had to see this thing out.”
Guilkey had long hunted deer in Missouri and dreamed of traveling west to hunt elk.
But he said, “I just didn’t have the money to take a hunt like that.”
When he heard that the Missouri Department of Conservation was opening an elk hunt for the first time, he decided to apply.
He knew the odds were against him. Only five permits were to be drawn — four for the general public and one for an area landowner. More than 19,000 hunters applied for the general permits, and Guilkey was shocked when he was drawn.
“I never have any luck in raffles, pools, sports picks or anything like that,” said Guilkey, a manager at a manufacturing plant. “When I heard that I had been chosen, I went crazy. I was at work, and I started jumping up and down and hollering. Everybody must have been thinking, ‘The old man finally lost it.’"
Guilkey got the news in late June and immediately embarked on a crash course on elk hunting. He watched every video or television show pertaining to the sport that he could, and he traveled to the area he would be hunting to start scouting.
He knew from the start that it would be tough.
Elk were wiped out in Missouri in the late 1800s by unregulated hunting and habitat loss. The Department of Conservation reintroduced the species from 2011 to 2013 when it received 100 elk from Kentucky and stocked them in the protected setting of the Peck Ranch Conservation Area. Today, that herd is growing and has branched out to Carter, Reynolds and Shannon counties, which were designated as the hunting zone for the first hunt.
Wildlife biologists estimate there are more than 200 elk in Missouri now. Still, in a region known for its thick timber and rugged hills, finding those elk amounted to a challenge.
Hunters were given an archery season of Oct. 17-25 and a firearms season of Dec. 12-20. None of the hunters were successful in the bow-hunting season. But each of the five, Guilkey included, scored in the gun season.
Guilkey shot a 6-by-7 bull on public land in Shannon County on Dec. 16 as he hunted over a food plot the elk had been using.
It capped a long, grueling season for him. He got a big assist from his sons Wes and Steve as well as a friend, Jeff Girdner.
They helped Guilkey scout the area and locate several food plots the big elk and his harem frequented.
“They were going back and forth to feed in these fields, but it was a guess to find the one they were using that day,” Guilkey said.
Guilkey made the right choice on his fifth morning of hunting during the firearms season. He watched as a big group of elk came to the food plot he was hunting, fired a shot and went down in Missouri hunting history.
“It was grueling,” he said. “We did a lot of walking and climbing up and down hills. I wore out easily. But in the end, it was worth it.
“It was the thrill of a lifetime.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.