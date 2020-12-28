Originally native to Missouri, elk were not an uncommon sight to the first explorers and pioneers in the state.
Lewis and Clark wrote about elk in Missouri during their journey from 1804-1806. Henry Rowe Schoolcraft, who wandered through the Ozarks for three months in the winter of 1818-1819, wrote of being disturbed at night by elk and deer and of regularly seeing either elk or evidence of them.
“This ridge appears to be a favorite for elk and bear, which have been frequently seen in our path,” he wrote when they were exploring the upper reaches of the North Fork River one November day in 1818.
Two days later, Schoolcraft and a companion stumbled upon elk antlers that he wrote were of a “most astonishing size, which I afterward hung up on a limb of a contiguous oak, to advertise to (the) future traveler that he had been preceded by human footsteps in his visit to Elkhorn Spring.”
Today, it’s called Topaz Spring in Douglas County.
Missouri's elk were wiped out by unregulated hunting and habitat destruction in the later half of the 19th century.
The Missouri Department of Conservation reintroduced about 100 Rocky Mountain Elk from Kentucky to the Missouri Ozarks in 2011-2013. Most were cows with some calves, along with immature bulls. The herd has grown to more than 200. MDC officials said they hope to eventually reach a target population of 500 elk in the state and will use hunting to manage herd size and location.
