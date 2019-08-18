Seven-time Grammy award winning singer Al Jarreau once said: A person “has to make a decided effort to not get seduced by the Blues.”
Consider Jeff Morrow seduced. His love for the blues was anchored when Missy Andersen, recently named the Best New Fame Artist by Real Blues Magazine, first took to his Coda Concert House stage in 2017.
"I was so impressed with Missy the first time time she appeared here that I did something I never do,” Morrow said, “I made it a point to call other friends in music to let them know they had to book her.”
Morrow did just that, lining up a gig for Missy in Bella Vista, Arkansas.
Since that first-ever gig in Joplin, her Coda appearances have become a local Labor Day Weekend tradition of sorts. Missy will be making her third appearance in as many years early next month, taking the stage at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1.
Joplin’s Coda Concert House, Missy said, was the “highlight” of her 2017 trip. Now, she thinks of it as a second home. In fact, she’ll be debuting hits off her latest extended play record right here in Joplin.
“We finished recording (the) EP on this current tour,” Missy said, adding the songs were a mashup of musical influences. “With the Coda concert still a few weeks away, we somehow convinced ourselves we could get it mastered, designed and printed in that time.
“Jeff Morrow has always been supportive of us and he’s created a special place for both performers and attendees,” she continued, “so we definitely wanted to introduce the EP there.”
Recently named the Best New Female Artist by Real Blues Magazine, Missy is a dynamic blues singer known for her expressive and earthy vocals. Born in Detroit, Michigan, and raised in Queens, New York, she began singing at the age of 6. At first, she didn’t want others hearing her sing live.
“I was the most introverted and timid kid … but I felt compelled to sing because it made me feel good to ‘say’ something,” she said. “It was my secret passion, and that passion fueled me while I was making a lucrative and respected career — in banking. I wish I (had chosen) music first. I don’t make anywhere near my old banking salary, but I can probably get into Heaven now.”
Added Morrow: “From the first video I pulled up of Missy, it was immediately apparent that she had the sort of joyous, soulful voice that I had to hear more of, and she was even better live.”
Her constant companion on stage is her husband, Heine Andersen, an “incredible talent on guitar” born and raised in Denmark, Morrow said.
“He literally plays rhythm, lead and bass all the same time. You'd swear you're hearing a full band play behind her."
Andersen admitted it’s a rarity among married professional musicians to tour and play together on stage.
“Heine is the perfect travel companion. He likes to drive, has great taste in music, and he doesn't talk much. On top of that, his musical vocabulary seems endless. He understands space and has created his own style of polyrhythmic playing. It sounds like he's playing lead and rhythm guitar, bass and percussion simultaneously. It's something to hear.”
The blues, she continued, “leaves a little fairy dust on us and makes us who we are. We're musically borderless and we hope that comes across.”
There is a suggested donation of $15. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Details: info@codaconcerthouse.com and CodaConcertHouse.com/missy.
Prior to the upcoming Coda Concert House gig, Missy Andersen will be stopping by the Olive Street House Concerts for a 6 p.m. concert on Friday, Aug. 30. Suggested donations are $15 per person. To make reservations, go to https://olivestreethouseconcerts.com.
