It has been a good year if you stalk paddlefish at a particular Oklahoma lake.
Over Memorial Day weekend, Jeremiah Mefford of Kiefer, Oklahoma, a fishing guide, snagged a 143-pound paddlefish at Keystone Lake, near Tulsa, that was certified the official state record for that species. It beat the previous record by 10.5 pounds. Mefford's fish was 76 inches in length and 44.5 inches in girth.
Then, on June 28, James Lukehart of Edmond hooked into a 146.7-pound paddlefish, also at Keystone Lake.
It was confirmed as the new official state record, beating the previous record set a month earlier by Mefford, who was on hand when Lukehart brought it in. Mefford was acting as fishing guide for Lukehart when he snagged the huge paddlefish. Mefford also provided a witness signature on the record fish affidavit, according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
Lukehart's fish is also likely to be a new world record.
The standing rod-and-reel world-record American paddlefish, taken in Kansas in 2004, was 144 pounds. The largest American paddlefish on record, taken by a spearfisherman in Iowa in 1916, reportedly weighed 198 pounds.
Lukehart's paddlefish measured 70.5 inches in length and 45 inches in girth.
Both fish were released.
They're still out there.
According to the ODWC, paddlefish, also known as spoonbill, are a primitive species with smooth skin and a skeleton mostly of cartilage. A long paddle-like blade, called a rostrum, extends forward from the fish’s head. The rostrum is covered with tens of thousands of sensory receptors that enable the fish to detect weak electrical fields produced by zooplankton, its primary food.
Paddlefish roam lakes and rivers throughout the Mississippi Basin.
Andy Belobraydic III of Richwoods, Missouri, caught a paddlefish that weighed just over 140 pounds at Table Rock Lake in 2015. It remains the Missouri record.
