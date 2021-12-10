The People's Home Mission, located at 411 E. Ninth St. in Joplin, will have its monthly gospel sing at 7 p.m. on Monday.
All are welcome with a song.
Details: 417-438-4978, 417-624-1630.
NEOSHO, MO - Ottis Thomas "OT" Brumfield, 94, a crop and dairy farmer, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Memorial Park Cemetery, Neosho. Visitation will be Monday.
My son, it's been two years since God took you to Heaven. We miss you everyday. Love you always, Your mom, Jackie Hailey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.