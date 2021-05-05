The People's Home Mission, located at 411 E. Ninth St., Joplin, will have its monthly gospel sing at 7 p.m. Monday.
All are welcome to come with their songs.
Details: 417-624-1630, 417-438-4978.
Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Mostly cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: May 7, 2021 @ 9:24 am
Dorothy Shrewsbury, 85, of Carthage, MO, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021. She is survived by two daughters, Vera and Rick Rector and Frances and James Cowart; two grandsons, Tim and Justine Cowart and Allen and Tabitha Lewis; four great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. …
JOPLIN, MO - Mrs. Sylvia Lea Roughton, 82, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Hedge-Lewis-Goodwin Funeral Home, Webb City.
GOODMAN, MO - Larry E. Edwards, 74, former Newton County Sheriffs Deputy, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Campbell-Biddlecome Funeral Home Chapel, Seneca.
GROVE, OK - Charles J. Scalfani, 80, a carpet installer, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin, MO.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.