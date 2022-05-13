A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 85F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: May 13, 2022 @ 12:50 pm
The People's Home Mission, 411 E. Ninth St. on Joplin, will host its monthly gospel sing at 7 p.m. Monday.
All are welcome to come with their song.
Details: 417-624-1630, 417-438-4978.
