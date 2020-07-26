Singing is a necessary part of Christian worship, which is why the monthly First Sunday Singing concerts are far more important now than ever before because of the fears brought about by the pandemic.
The upcoming August concert, scheduled for 4:45 p.m. next Sunday, will be the third since the host church, Joplin’s Forest Park Church, reopened following the mandated shutdown.
The concerts “meet a need and fill a void that’s missing today for older folks like us who really enjoy this type of music,” said Mike Greenstreet, host of the concert series. “I feel like what we do with this kind of music — the Southern gospel and country gospel and bluegrass — is something that’s not readily available at our local churches.”
“There’s just nothing like this in the Joplin area,” added 85-year-old Roy Miller, who ensures each monthly concert plays out without any hitches.
“We love being able to have the (concerts) here,” said Mike Kersey, Forest Park’s operation pastor. “There is a large contingent of our community that enjoys this type of music, so we want to try to make it happen.”
To that end, strict safety measures are now in place to ensure audience members can enjoy singing and tapping their feet to the music without fears of COVID-19. Everyone inside the church is masked at all times (unless they are singing), Kersey said, and attendees will be offered hand sanitizer and masks should patrons not have masks with them.
Up to 550 people can be safely seated inside the worship center through social distancing. There is no gathering in groups inside the lobby before or after the event.
“But we’re in God’s house here,” Miller said. “He will protect us better than if we were inside some bar.”
Since its inception in October 2017, the concert series has drawn talent from around the Four-State Area and beyond, from Springfield-based singing group Ascension Quartet to singer Gail Cogburn of Austin, Texas.
Last month, gospel singer Duke Mason was the headliner act inside the 1,100-seat worship center.
“It was great to be in church and singing again,” Mason said last week, following weeks of musical and singing performances being done remotely, usually through Facebook Live. And despite the safety measures, “you could tell the people enjoyed the live event — they clapped along and were very responsive.
“I think that the folks had a good time,” the singer-entertainer continued, “and I know it did a lot for my spirit after 14 weeks of no live singing events.”
Singing has always played an important part in Christian worship. Jesus himself sang a hymn with the disciples at the Last Supper, as described in Matthew 26:30.
2 Chronicles 5:14 says, “It came even to pass, as the trumpeters and singers were as one, to make one sound to be heard in praising and thanking the Lord … for the glory of the Lord has filled the house of God,” while Psalms 149:1 says, “Praise ye the Lord. Sing unto the Lord a new song, and his praise in the congregation of saints.”
About 75 people showed for Mason’s concert last month, and they hope to see crowds get back to the 200 people they were averaging each month prior to COVID-19 shutting churches down nationwide in March. The first live concert, held in June, drew less than 50 people, so people are slowly trickling back to view the live concerts, Greenstreet said. Love offerings — which is what pays for the performers and their expenses — are also slowly rising. Prior to the pandemic, between $800 to $1,200 were raised each concert; last month, about $500 was generated for the entertainers.
“I was amazed at the response from people … who were so disappointed” when the concert series was postponed because of the pandemic, Greenstreet said. “I had phone calls, emails, messages on Facebook — ‘when are we going to do this again? When are you going to start up?’
“I’m happy we’re back.”
Want to go?
The First Sunday Singing will start at 5 p.m. next Sunday, headlined by Lindsay Huggins, a nationally-known traveling artist from Nashville, Tennessee, who was a back-up singer for mega country star Reba McIntyre. Greenstreet with his guitar, Crawford & Co. from Neosho, Sherri Perry from Bella Vista, Arkansas and soloists Doug Ward, Toni Burlingame and Kinley Rice will also perform. The event is free and open to the public and open to all denominations, though a love offering will be received. Details: 417-529-3655.
