BRANSON, Mo. — One usually associates Silver Dollar City with thrill rides, arts and crafts and delicious sit-down meals. The 1880s-themed amusement park isn’t usually paired with street dancing, fireworks and loops under pale moonlight.
But that’s the case with Moonlight Madness, a new summer initiative at Silver Dollar City offering extended hours and evening activities fit for the entire family.
Launched July 23, the after-dark shenanigans extend through Sunday, Aug. 7, with the park open from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; normal summer park hours are 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. On two specific nights — July 30 and Aug. 6 — park hours extend to midnight, which helps visitors beat the summer heat during the witching hour. Moonlight Madness tickets are available for just $40 for folks arriving at the park after 5 p.m., and can be purchased between now and Aug. 7.
Thrill rides — such as Time Traveler, Outlaw Run and Wildfire — take on a whole new feel with night loops and drops in the dark.
The YouTube channel Destination Thrills said this about riding Outlaw Run after sunset: “At night, this coaster in on level with some of the greats. When I saw you can’t see a thing, I mean literally. When you’re at the top of the first drop, all you can see is black below you. and from then on, it’s like riding the coaster with a blindfold. It is truly a terrifying experience.”
If the lingering daylight heat is still clinging to the air, take an after-hours plunge with the park’s major water rides: the new Mystic River Falls, the American Plunge, the indoor The Flooded Mine, and the kid-friendly Tom & Huck’s RiverBlast. Or, if you truly want to go completely dark, take a walkabout beneath the ground inside Marvel Cave.
Not to be outdone, lively entertainment will take place beneath the Ozark stars throughout the 61-acre park. Keeping the energy high throughout the festival, family-fun dance band Eastern Heights will entertain the masses, with The Juice performing July 30 live on stage. Each nightly concert at Echo Hollow Amphitheater ends with a spectacular firework show. The Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience will take place daily inside Red Gold Heritage Hall during the Moonlight Madness run. Music group Prince Ivan leads family games on the Gazebo Stage and serves as master of ceremonies for nightly street dances on the square, with music from hip-hop to rock ‘n’ roll.
Oh, and don’t forget to snack. There will be great Moonlight Madness specials via the Summer Tasting Passport, which features five samples from more than 20 park eateries.
In all, there are more than 12 hours a day to play during Moonlight Madness at Silver Dollar City. But when the clock strikes late at night on Aug. 7, the fun beneath the stars comes to an end.
At least for this year.
For details, go to silverdollar city.com.
