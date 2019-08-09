Movie night to benefit playground renovations in Carl Junction

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — In case you missed it in the theaters, the 2017 P.T. Barnum drama “The Greatest Showman” will be played on a different screen Saturday night.
Hosted by Stone’s Corner Pharmacy and the Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce, the Back to School Movie Night in the Park will take place at 6 p.m. at the Frank Dean Sports Complex, Terrill and Park Lane.
The event will raise funds to help support The Power of Play, a playground project is dedicated to providing universally accessible playgrounds to all students, including those with special needs or physical limitations, in the Carl Junction School District. The program’s first phase, positively affecting 1,000 second through sixth grade students, wraps up this month.
“Our event will bring families and community together with fun, safe activities before school kicks off,” said Chad Isaacs, owner of Stone’s Corner Pharmacy.
Aside from the PG-rated “The Greatest Showman” being projected on a state-of-the-art LED video wall outdoors, which starts at 8 p.m., there will also be two live bands — Flashing Lights and Sons of Stereo, along with food trucks and inflatables, a jousting ring and a Velcro wall for the kids.
Details: 417-624-6590.
