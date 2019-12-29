Work by media students throughout the region received recognition recently at the 23rd annual Southern Media Showcase at MSSU. Close to 300 high school students gathered on Dec. 5 in Corley Auditorium for the presentations and awards.
This year’s competition featured work in writing, photography, design, documentary, news, sports, comedy and music. Schools from Springfield to Southeast Kansas participated and attended the event.
In addition to individual awards, schools were recognized with sweepstakes awards, recognizing the highest number of winning entries.
The showcase is sponsored by the Department of Communication at MSSU. Support is provided by the Ruth I. Kolpin Foundation, Missouri Broadcasters Association, Missouri Press Association, the local chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, KOAM-TV and the Southern admissions office.
Winners of the showcase are listed below, with "HM" designating honorable mentions.
PUBLICATIONS
COLUMN
First: Sydney Walker of Joplin High School for “Adopt Don’t Shop.”
Second: Grace Hughes of Joplin High School for “Favorite Hello Hardest Goodbye.”
Third: Samantha Walker of Joplin High School for “The Voice of the Youth.”
HM: Samantha Walker of Joplin High School for "Up in the Air."
HM: Jakub Spadlo and Nora Hindrum-Larsen of Central High School for “Life as a Foreign Exchange Student.”
EDITORIAL WRITING
First: Isabella St. Clair of Joplin High School for “Equal Pay Not Today.”
FEATURE PHOTOGRAPHY
First: Makayla Mazza of Purdy High School for "Brass Basics."
Second: Connie Lee of Purdy High School for "Painting with a Purpose."
Third: Shelby Haskins of Purdy High School for "In the Moment."
HM: Shelby Haskins of Purdy High School for “In a Child’s Eye," and “Striving for Knowledge.”
FEATURE WRITING
First: Madalyn Tuning of Nixa High School for "Helpers of Nixa."
Second: Riley Harris of Nixa High School for "Soaring to New Opportunities."
Third: Mara Anselm of Joplin High School for "Girl Power."
HM: Grace Hughes of Joplin High School for “Setting Traditions.”
NEWS PHOTOGRAPHY
First: Adriana Stettes of Webb City High School for "All Hail the King."
Second: Hannah Turner of Webb City High School for "Webb City Singer Salutes."
Third: Insight staff at Webb City High School for “Signing on the Dotted Line.”
NEWS WRITING
First: Colin Harrison of Webb City High School for "Streaky Cardinals Looking for Consistency."
Second: CHT Staff at Central High School for "Attendance: Where Are We?"
Third: Darby Allen of Nixa High School for "Pulling Up Attendance."
HM: Jakub Spadlo of Central High School for “Vaping — A Look into an Unhealthy Trend.”
PAGE ONE DESIGN
First: Kaley Mussa of Pittsburg High School for "Booster Redux."
Second: Grace Hughes, Mara Anselm and Bradley Baumhover of Joplin High School for "Spyglass — December 2019."
Third: Kenzi Badr, Bradley Baumhover and Isabella St. Clair of Joplin High School for “Spyglass — October 2019.”
SPORTS PHOTOGRAPHY
First: Ashton Harrison of Joplin High School for "Rising Above the Competition."
Second: Halle Walker of Joplin High School for "She Swings She Scores."
Third: Katelynn Blobaum of Joplin High School for "I Got This."
HM: Insight Staff of Webb City High School for “Stroke.”
HM: Katelynn Blobaum of Joplin High School for “No Pain No Gain.”
SPORTS WRITING
First: Paisley Freund of Joplin High School for "A Race to the Finish."
Second: Chloe Miller of Joplin High School for "On the Way to the NCAA."
Third: Noah Parker of Central High School for "The Story of a Coach."
HM: Nian Wheeler of Joplin High School for “The Next Level.”
WEBSITE
First: Emma Pruett of Aurora High School for "Pampered Pups."
Second: Mason Ray of Aurora High School for "Pampered Pups."
Third: Madison Siegrist of Aurora High School for “Pampered Pups.”
BEST OVERALL PUBLICATION
First: "Wingspan" of Nixa High School
Second: "Spyglass" of Joplin High School
Third: "Booster Redux" from Elle Burgess, Kaley Mussa and Joy Lee of Pittsburg High School
PUBLICATION SWEEPSTAKES
First: Joplin High School
Second: Webb City High School
Third: Nixa High School
VIDEO
ANIMATION
First: Nathan Goswick of Joplin High School for "Ballad of the Lady."
Second: Darin Rex of Southeast High School for "Lego House Building."
Third: Paige Pritchard of Joplin High School for "Colors."
HM: Lillian Green of Southeast High School for “The Flower.”
HM: Armani Firestone of Cassville High School for “The Judge.”
COMEDY
First: Jack Carter of Joplin High School for "Jack Attack."
Second: Kaylin and Cole of Carthage High School for "Adam Dies in the End."
Third: Candice Baldridge, Hazel Titus, Darius Heath and Austin Baldovinos of Carthage High School for "Back to School Documentaries."
HM: Darius Heath, Augustine Solas and Hazel Titus for “Super Hero Interviews.”
HM: Blake Smith of Webb City High School for “Bake a Cake.”
HM: Jakob Tavernaro and Hayde Wilson of Southeast High School for “Love.”
COMMERCIAL
First: Cooper Sutton of Branson High School for "Adidas Commercial."
Second: Paige Mock of Webb City High School for "Airpods."
Third: Devon Frieze of Branson High School for "Pirate Parking."
HM: TJ Sogenfrei of Nixa High School for “Buy a Yearbook.”
DOCUMENTARY
First: Nathan Goswick of Joplin High School for "Chihuahua, Mexico."
Second: Travis Levens of Webb City High School for “Webb City Government."
DRAMA
First: Paige Mock of Webb City High School for "68th Annual Hunger Games."
Second: Nathan Goswick, David Green and Julian Garrett of Joplin High School for "Five Aces."
Third: Allyson Nippoldt of Southeast High School for "Candy Cane Gore."
HM: Aubrie Fewin of Carthage High School for “Confinement! Movie Trailer.”
FIVE-SECOND VIDEO
First: Sophia Corranco of Webb City High School for "Quantum Leap."
Second: Justice Miller, Hailey Russell, Logan Earll and Bailey Niess of Joplin High School for "Boys Be Gone."
Third: Michelle Lewis of Glendale High School for "Facing the Challenge of Craniofacial Disorder."
HM: Evie Parsons and Kerri Jones of Columbus High School for “Switching It Up.”
HM: Hadden Spikereit, Dillon Harlen and Black Smith of Webb City High School for “Another One Bites the Dust."
FOUR LINES OF DIALOGUE
First: Caleb Gabern and Micah Uber of Southeast High School for "Dare."
Second: Parker Marple and Lindsey Hayes of Cassville High School for "Surprise Party."
Third: Katrina Lee of Branson High School for "The Hunted Hallway."
HM: Kayleigh Boss of Cassville High School for “Spirit Week."
HM: Ben Buhrmester and Pierce Corn of Cassville High School for “Trouble Makers.”
MUSIC VIDEO
First: Makenna Coble and Blain Walker of Webb City High School for "When the Party's Over."
Second: Julia Linder and Whitney Pollard of Webb City High School for "The House that Built Me."
Third: Cora Wesley, Jae Gubera and Nathan Goswick of Joplin High School for "Flashlight."
HM: Chapman Sweet and Eythan Gilmore of Webb City High School for “Tricky.”
HM: Tyler Mueller, Dagen Sappington and Addyson Dame of Carthage High School for “Stayin’ Alive!”
NEWS PACKAGE
First: Mercedes Rich and Chance Brown of Nixa High School for "Attendance Incentive."
Second: Mercedes Rich and Chance Brown of Nixa High School for "Rescues."
Third (tie): Lucas Finger of Nixa High School for "AP Capstone;" and Luke Quesenberry of Webb City High School for "Get to Know Mr. Flora.”
PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT
First: Olivia Whitesell and Emi Angelini of Webb City High School for "I Am Who I've Been Looking For."
Second: Paige Williams of Webb City High School for "Depression."
Third: Devon Frieze of Branson High School for "A Message for America."
HM: Whitney Pollard of Webb City High School for “Bully Awareness.”
SPORTS PACKAGE
First: Jack Carey of Joplin High School for "Undefeated Joplin."
Second: Luke Quesenberry of Webb City High School for "This Week in Cardinal Sports — Boys Soccer."
Third: Katie Bitner and Anna Thompson of Southeast High School for "Southeast Volleyball."
HM: Cade Mitchell and Kaden Fox of Southeast High School for “SE Football Preview.”
SPORTS PROGRAMMING
First: Luke Quesenberry of Webb City High School for "Webb City Football Intro 2019."
Second: Candice Baldridge of Carthage High School for "CHS Soccer."
Third: Tyler Mueller and Dagan Sappington of Carthage High School for "Carthage Senior Video."
AUDIO PSA
First: Maggie Ansley and Bella Baker of Webb City High School for "Sex Trafficking."
Second: Octavia Duncan of Webb City High School for “Bullying."
PODCAST
First: Emily Harris and Kelsey Satterfield of Nixa High School for "Overthinking."
Second: Carson Oliver and Snyper Herron of Webb City High School for "Snyptart."
VIDEO SWEEPSTAKES
First: Webb City High School
Second: Joplin High School
Third: Southeast High School
WILL NORTON PASSION FOR VIDEO AWARD
Luke Quesenberry of Webb City High School
Samantha Walker of Joplin High School
