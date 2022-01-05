The spring season for the MSSU Choral Society, the area mixed community chorus, begins from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17, in Room 208 of the music building on the Missouri Southern State University campus.
There are no auditions and singers are welcome, according to Melissa Belk, conductor of the chorus. Prior experience participating in a choir is helpful, but not required.
The class fee is $30 and covers a semester of choral singing and the spring performance.
Details: 417-208-9654.
