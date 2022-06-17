Diana Allan, associate professor of voice at Missouri Southern State University, will assume the duties of president of the National Association of Teachers of Singing on July 6, after serving two years as president-elect.
Allan, who attended Missouri Southern before transferring to Pittsburg (Kansas) State University, holds degrees in music education and vocal performance.
“I’ve been a member of (National Association of Teachers of Singing) for over 35 years. It is humbling to be elected to national office in an organization that I have loved and supported for so long. The pandemic has really tested us over these past few years. I am proud of the way NATS collaborated with sibling organizations to provide needed research into the effects of singing and the efficacy of masking while singing," Allan said.
Allan, a soprano, has appeared in operatic and concert performances throughout the Midwest and Southwest as well as Germany, the Czech Republic, Italy and Brazil. She has served on the board of Joplin’s Heartland Opera Theatre, directing four productions.
“The relationships you build in an organization like this are priceless,” Allan said. “I have been inspired and challenged by the thought leaders we have in NATS who are helping to move our profession forward. As our profession is changing, I am committed to making sure that NATS evolves to meet our members’ needs. I am excited for the future.”
