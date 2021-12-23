Staff members at Missouri Southern State University were honored this week during an annual brunch.
Years of Service Awards were presented to staff members in recognition of five, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 35 years of employment at MSSU.
Also announced were the annual Superior Service Awards, which were given to Lisa Sweet, an academic adviser in Academic Counseling & Testing Services; and Kandee Behnke, administrative assistant in the English and philosophy department. Both received an engraved plaque and $500, made possible by the Missouri Southern Foundation.
Years of Service Awards for 2021 were:
• 35 years: Marilyn Walton.
• 25 years: Eric Edwards, Lee Elliff Pound and Jeff Pooley.
• 20 years: Ken Kennedy and Julie Wengert.
• 15 years: Faustina Abrahams, Amber Brown, Jimmie Collins, Melissa Forsythe, Jan Garner, Branda Hayes, Kevin Pyle, James Sayles, Arleen Thomas and Betsy Wood.
• 10 years: Kandee Behnke, Steven Benfield, Kent Broady, Mariah Callari, Linda Day, Alex Gandy, Mayra Gonzalez, Dale Loyd, Jennifer Shaw, Teresa Shufflin, Jennifer Smith, Jason Stockdale, Ken Surbrugg, Janet Swadley, Debra Swearengen, Tina Tracy and Nick Tuck.
• Five years: Maghan Alberts, Stefanie Allen, Michael Barlow, Ashley Brownfield, Amanda Caceres, Brian Chasten, Vallie Cook, Matthew Cuttrell, Jessica Davis, Alyssa Farney, Katie Fields, Shakira Gammill, Lonnie Hulette, Diana Johnson, Sona Liston, Robert Micklich III, Karen Nine, Chad Read, Debra Schow-Smith, Rebecca Spencer and Kathleen Studebaker.
