Seventeen graduates of the nursing program at Missouri Southern State University were honored during a formal pinning ceremony on Dec. 10.
The nursing pin has a long history dating back to the Crusades, when those who cared for the injured wore large crosses on the battlefield, said Lisa Beals, chair of the nursing department. Pinning ceremonies also honor the legacy of Florence Nightingale for her impact on the modern nursing field.
Nursing graduates recognized during the ceremony were Vance Asquith, of Baxter Springs, Kansas; Gabrielle Atkins, of Joplin; Destiny Butterworth, of Joplin; Tadd Capron, of Webb City; Erika Conley, of Carterville; Andrew Hines, of Kansas City; Linzey Hulsey, of Hillsboro; Amy Mars, of Neosho; Kim Nicolas, of Joplin; Taylor Niemeyer, of Webb City; Darche Ntsomi Bansimba, of Joplin; Lydia Pinson, of Neosho; Payton Shockley, of Anderson; Chyanne Skaggs, of Farlington, Kansas; Kyndal Soden, of Seneca; Esther Sofowora, of Tinley Park, Illinois; and Andrea Tackett, of Webb City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.