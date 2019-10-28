Footage from a live cinematic concert will reflect on the devastation and futility of war, presented by New Zealand composer John Psathas in “The No Man’s Land Project.”
The presentation is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday in Corley Auditorium on the campus of Missouri Southern State University.
The project premiered as a centerpiece of New Zealand’s World War I commemorations in 2016. Psathas will discuss and share footage of the work during the free event as part of MSSU’s Oceania-themed semester.
The following day, the Southern Symphony Orchestra and the Missouri Southern percussion ensemble will join together to showcase orchestral and percussion ensemble works of composers from across Oceania.
The “Oceanic Journey” performance is planned for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Ozark Christian College. The concert will cap off Psathas’ residency.
