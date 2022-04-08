Thirty-two students were recognized for their outstanding leadership skills during the 31st annual Glenn D. Dolence Leadership and Service Award ceremony held on April 5 at Missouri Southern State University.
Sponsored by the university’s student affairs office and Omicron Delta Kappa, the awards are presented to graduating students who have demonstrated leadership on campus and who have made a difference in areas such as campus organizations, student employment, student services or athletics.
Madison Nagel, of Pittsburg, Kansas, was recognized as Leader of the Year. A member of Missouri Southern’s Advanced Medical School Acceptance Program, Nagel has served as president of ODK, vice president of Student Senate and co-vice president of Women in Science. She is also the outreach coordinator for the Society of Physics Students/Chemistry Club and a teaching assistant for the advanced human dissection course.
The awards are named in honor of Glenn Dolence, former vice president for student services at Missouri Southern, who retired in 1996 after 27 years of service. He was a founding member of the Golden Crest Circle of ODK. He later served as mayor of Webb City and held a variety of other posts in the community.
The 2022 honorees are:
ARKANSAS
Bella Vista: Michelle (Roman) Borr.
Gentry: Haylee Pyburn.
Maumelle: Claire Luallen.
Springdale: Taylor Powell.
ILLINOIS
Mackinaw: Dalana Pannier.
MISSOURI
Appleton City: Gabby McNary.
Blackwell: Sara Portell.
Camdenton: Madeline Phillips.
Carl Junction: Austin Rose.
Carthage: Alexis Black.
DeSoto: Sarah Peoples.
Holden: Alice Evans.
Joplin: Tess Hultman, Brittany Lowery, Maggie Moore, Hunter VanValkenburg.
Monett: Megan Hibbard.
Neosho: Brent Olson.
Oak Grove: Corinne Gould-Cleveland.
Poplar Bluff: Emma Hayes.
Protem: Mikayla Kiest.
St. Joseph: Josalyn Alvarado.
Webb City: Addyson Greek.
Wentworth: Elizabeth Nicole Robinson.
TEXAS
Corinth: Josephine Landwehr.
KANSAS
Fort Scott: Rebekah Sweyko.
Kansas City: Christine Ibeagi.
Pittsburg: Abigail Casper.
OKLAHOMA
Bartlesville: Kasidy McNeill.
Frisco: Syeda Insia Mustafa.
