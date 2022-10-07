Nineteen students were recognized during a special pinning ceremony Sept. 28 for their participation in the Global Leaders program at Missouri Southern State University.
Students are invited to participate in Global Leaders based on a combination of ACT scores and GPA. Each participating student will have access to $4,000 in private funds that can be used toward international travel, leadership development, undergraduate research or travel to academic conferences.
Students participating in the 2022 pinning ceremony were Elizabeth Appelbaum, Waterloo, Illinois; Hannah Beashore, Shawnee Mission, Kansas; Madison Beeley, Lawrence, Kansas; Chelsea Blount, Pea Ridge, Arkansas; Ayden Cook, Anderson; Edward Emanuel, Carl Junction; Kellen Hoerning, Joplin; Nicholas Horton, Joplin; Ellie Lawson, Joplin; Darin Oplotnik, Fair Grove; Alex Page, Sweden; Morgan Robinson, Webb City; Madison Rues, Pleasant Hope; Mia Scrimgeour, New Zealand; Elizabeth Seeley, Liberty; Tamaki Seimiya, Japan; Yuna Seo, South Korea; Kristian Strzelecki, Carl Junction; and Aliyah Wagner, Park Hills.
