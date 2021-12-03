A recent induction ceremony welcomed a dozen Missouri Southern State University students into the Chi Gamma chapter of Phi Alpha, the national social work honor society.
The purpose of Phi Alpha is to “provide a closer bond among students of social work and promote humanitarian goals and ideas. Phi Alpha fosters high standards of education for social workers and invites into membership those who have attained excellence in scholarship and achievement in social work.”
Requirements for membership in the organization include a declared social work major, completion of nine credit hours of required social work courses, a minimum 2.7 GPA in social work courses and an overall GPA of 3.0.
The fall 2021 Phi Alpha inductees are Marissa Beale, of Seneca; Savannah Burch, of Joplin; Stephanie Herring, of Webb City; Kathlee Medina, of Noel; Alaina Morgan, of Nevada; Hannah Prewett, of Granby; Micker Smith, of Tortola, British Virgin Islands; Madison Barlow, of Seymour; Rebecca Lichtenberg (Barnes), of West Jordan, Utah; Sheila Crockford, of Carthage; Hope Moran, of Joplin; and Katrina Pontillas, of Grove, Oklahoma.
