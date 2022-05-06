Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri and Kansas... Elk River near Tiff City affecting McDonald County. Shoal Creek near Joplin affecting Newton and Jasper Counties. Spring River near Waco affecting Jasper County. Spring River at Carthage affecting Jasper County. Spring River above Baxter Springs affecting Cherokee County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued prior to Saturday afternoon at 230 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Spring River at Carthage. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, flood waters impact Civil War Road to the south and west of the river. North Woods Street west of Civil War Road floods as well as farm land along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 15.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 5.1 feet early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&