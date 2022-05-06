Students from each academic area were honored during the 44th annual Academic Achievement Recognition Ceremony held on April 27 at Missouri Southern State University.
Tim Peternell, an environmental health and safety major from Arma, Kansas, was recognized as the 2022 Outstanding Graduate by the Alumni Association’s board of directors.
The ceremony included the presentation of departmental awards by deans of the College of Arts & Sciences, the Robert W. Plaster College of Business, the College of Education and the College of Health Sciences. Honors Program graduates were also recognized, along with the recipients of other awards.
College of Arts and Sciences
• Art (design): Mikayla (Apollo) Kiest, Protem.
• Art (studio): Lillias Helt, Grove, Oklahoma.
• Art education: Symone Hall, Carthage.
• Biochemistry: Mary Schad, Joplin.
• Biology: Taylor Powell, Springdale, Arkansas.
• Biology: Rebekah Sweyko, Fort Scott, Kansas.
• Biology: Thomas Zapletal, Carthage.
• Chemistry: Emma Nordstrom, Joplin.
• Criminal justice: Courtney Taylor, Independence, Kansas.
• Criminal justice: Devon Owsley, Walker.
• Criminal justice: Matthew Krieger, Sarcoxie.
• English: Marissa Baugh, Rushville.
• English education: Peter Bledsoe, Joplin.
• Environmental health & safety: Timothy Peternell, Arma, Kansas.
• History: Hannah Silvey, Joplin.
• International & political affairs: Marady Anderson, Carthage.
• Law enforcement: Austin Musche, Carthage.
• Law enforcement: Jarod Ozee, Ozark.
• Mass communication: Janna Kristiina Hautala, Finland.
• Mathematics: Brayton J. Link, Neosho.
• Mathematics education: Macie J. Engleman, Granby.
• Modern language: Josalyn Alvarado, St. Joseph.
• Modern language education: Jaycee Henderson, Castle Rock, Colorado.
• Music: Douglas Dicharry, Webb City.
• Music education: Julie Sherrod, Neodesha, Kansas.
• Physics: Josh Numata, Carl Junction.
• Political science: Adeline Siebenthal, Webb City.
• Public relations: Isabella H. Schuber, Joplin.
• Social science secondary education, BSE: Adria Garrison, Reeds.
• Sociology: Brittany Lowery, Joplin.
• Social work: Darin James Hays, Joplin.
• Social work: Katrina Pontillas, Grove, Oklahoma.
Institute of International Studies
• International studies: Ricardo Ramirez Lule, Noel.
Robert W. Plaster College of Business
• Accounting: Mackenzie Hansen, Webb City.
• Accounting: Kevin L. Koester, St. Charles.
• Accounting: Ryan Welch, Neosho.
• Computer information science, B.S.: Patrick McGuire, Joplin.
• Computer information science, B.S.: Logan Sisson, De Soto.
• Computer information science, A.S.: Kenisha Benjamin, Joplin.
• Finance: Brent Olson, Neosho.
• General business: JayCe Lyn Bowlin, Washburn.
• General business: Mary Elizabeth Prack, Vinita, Oklahoma.
• Human resource management: Bailey Johnson, Carthage.
• Human resource management: Emma Willerton, Joplin.
• International business: Kasey Jahr, Oronogo.
• Industrial engineering technology: Adrian Beasley, Goodman.
• Logistics: Melissa Rodriguez, Neosho.
• Management: Kevin L. Koester, St. Charles.
• Management: Kelsey M. Ordonez, Carthage.
• Manufacturing engineering technology: Justin Pitzer, Webb City.
• Marketing: Andrew Adams, Southlake, Texas.
• Marketing: Jordyn Albright, Carl Junction.
College of Education
• Elementary education: Jasmine Deckard, Joplin.
• Elementary education: Dayana Hernandez, Webb City.
• Elementary education: Madeline Phillips, Camdenton.
• Health promotion & wellness: Margaret Moore, Joplin.
• K-12 physical education: Alex Wheeler, Stockton.
• Middle school education: Morgan Irwin, Joplin.
• Psychology: Bryant Heckart, Seneca.
• Psychology: Haylee Pyburn, Gentry, Arkansas.
College of Health Sciences
• Dental hygiene: Ashley Pollock, Neosho.
• EMS: Ashlynn O’Dell, Girard, Kansas.
• Health science: Lisa Earp, Grove, Oklahoma.
• Health science: Ashley Hicks, Springfield.
• Health care administration: Kayleigh Sewell, Oronogo.
• Nursing: Keegan Strahl, Ozark.
• Nursing: Alice Evans, Holden.
• Radiology: Samantha Hargis, Nixa.
• Respiratory therapy: Dalana Pannier, Mackinaw, Illinois.
• Respiratory therapy, B.S.: Kaleigh Kittrell, Bluejacket, Oklahoma.
Honors Program graduates
• Fall 2021: Jedd Anderson, Monett; Gabe Cravens, Joplin; Tim Peternell, Arma, Kansas.
• Spring 2022: Roman Borr, Bella Vista, Arkansas; McKenzie Burns, Stockton; Jared Carper, Grove, Oklahoma; Olivia Dill, Elkland; Scott Duensing, Olathe, Kansas; Alice Evans, Holden; Samantha Hargis, Nixa; Bryant Heckart, Seneca; Marlee Lett, Joplin; Patrick McGuire, Joplin; Emma Nordstrom, Joplin.
Other awards
• Melanie Cox Memorial Award for the Outstanding Honors Student: Bryant Heckart, Seneca.
• Robert J. Greef Award: Hunter Hames, Neosho.
• Spencer-Bartlett Respect Award: Jack Adams, Joplin; Madison Saenz, El Paso, Texas.
