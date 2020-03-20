So your trip to Northwest Arkansas this weekend has been wrecked.
Crystal Bridges is closed. The Momentary is closed. The Amazeum is closed.
But that doesn’t mean you can’t go. Just consider plan B.
Hobbs State Park is open. Devil’s Den State Park is open. Pea Ridge National Military Park is open.
Between them, they have nearly 19,000 acres, so you don’t have to worry about your neighbors getting too close.
Maybe your trip to Northwest Arkansas doesn’t have to be canceled after all.
Devil’s Den State Park, south of Fayetteville, has both mountain biking and hiking trails throughout its 2,500 acres. The Butterfield Trail — 15 miles — starts in the park but then climbs out of it and into Ozark National Forest. You can be hike it in a (long) day or backpack overnight, as there are two primitive campgrounds along the way.
Pea Ridge National Military Park, near the town of Pea Ridge, along the Missouri line, is also still open. The Civil War battlefield has a 7-mile hiking trail that goes through natural and historic areas, with shorter loop options. It is also open to horseback riding. Another option is biking the tour road, which is 7 miles long, passing fields with rows of cannons and stopping at historic waysides that explain the battle. One of those stops is at Elkhorn Tavern. Car traffic is one way on most of the tour road, and rolling slowly, so it’s a safer ride.
“The park is open from daylight to dusk,” said Kevin Eads, superintendent of Pea Ridge. The visitor center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
But remember, this is a different place — a sacred place — honoring the thousands of men who died here over two days in March 1862, so respect the surroundings.
A third option for your Northwest Arkansas tour is Hobbs State Park and Conservation Area. At more than 12,000 acres, it offers a lot of opportunity for social distancing.
“It’s the largest state park in Arkansas,” said Chris Pistole, a park interpreter. Pistole was for 12 years the education coordinator at the Wildcat Glades Conservation & Audubon Center in Joplin before it closed, reopening as the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center.
Pistole said the park that is east of Rogers, Arkansas, has 50 miles of trails. Some, including the 8.4-mile Pigeon Roost Trail, are hiking only. Others are mountain biking only. Some are multiuse trails.
“We added last year the new Monument Trail. It’s primarily used for biking, but you can hike on (parts of) it,” he said.
There’s also a 24-mile Hidden Diversity trail, a multiuse trail also open to horseback riders.
Pistole said Hobbs also offers 22 miles of Beaver Lake shoreline.
“There are a couple of places to access the water. They can bring their kayaks and fish.”
While events and activities at many parks have been shut down, and you may want to avoid the visitor center even if it’s open, the goal is stay outdoors.
