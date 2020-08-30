GROVE, Okla. — Growing up in Northeast Oklahoma, music has filled Jacob Clark’s life in a variety of ways.
From piano lessons to playing in the Pride of Grove Ridgerunner band and serving as a keyboardist and vocalist for his church’s youth praise band — Clark is a musician through and through.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he’s added another outlet for his creativity: He now performs at a few Grand Lake restaurants, entertaining guests dining al fresco.
It’s because Clark, a senior at Grove High School, felt compelled to find a way to play music despite school and church closings this spring.
“I still wanted to do music, and I needed a job,” the 17-year-old said. “So I put the two together and asked around Grove at a few restaurants.”
On Memorial Day weekend Clark and a friend, Jenson Brown, made their musical debut at the Quarterdeck outdoor restaurant at Tera Miranda. Since then, Clark has performed every Thursday at Friendlee’s Grand Flamingo Café at Lee’s Resort for Taco Thursday.
Clark’s love of music led to another opportunity. He’s taking guitar and trumpet lessons concurrently — alongside college algebra — at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in Miami.
Behind the music
Clark began learning piano first, then added trumpet when he joined his school band.
He joined the youth praise band at Church of the Shepherd in Grove first as a keyboardist.
Last December, he decided to become a vocalist for the group — which meant he needed to up his guitar-playing game.
“It’s why I started singing,” Clark said. “It made it easier to play and made me more interested in learning to do more. The guitar caught my eye because it’s easier to play and sing at the same time. It’s also easier to lead the band with the guitar.”
Becoming a vocalist also helped him develop leadership skills, as he helped the group grow as musicians.
“It helped me find myself musically, both with my voice and instrument,” Clark said. “The guitar helped me become a better leader.”
Clark said he likes the openness of guitar music, and how the sounds fill the room not just as background noise, but as the dominant melody.
Performing on Grand Lake
Clark said he likes to do a variety of covers during his shows. He enjoys playing works by John Mayer because they are musically advanced. He also likes songs by Darrius Rucker because of the harmony Rucker includes in different pieces.
Other singers in his portfolio include Crowder, Blake Shelton, Toby Keith and Garth Brooks. He’s also been known to toss in a few songs from Rucker’s former group, Hootie and the Blowfish.
Looking ahead
This fall, Clark is a section leader for the Pride of Grove Marching Band.
He hopes to join the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Norwegian Legion Marching Band next year, as he continues his education.
Eventually he hopes to pursue a business degree, mixed with music, at Oklahoma State University, with a dream of owning his own business — admitting however, a professional music career would be nice. His parents Stacy and Lance Clark, along with his grandparents, support his dreams.
“I have a passion for music,” Clark said. “I just really enjoy playing it. It’s my favorite thing in the whole world.”
For now, he continues to serve in both the youth and main praise bands, saying he enjoys being part of the worship team.
“I want to use (my gift) by serving in my church,” Clark said. “I get a good feeling about it because you can use your talents to praise God and to help others praise God. You can use the talents he gave you to witness to others.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.