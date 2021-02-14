MIAMI, Okla. — Friends are gathered together in a cafe with one uniting force — music. That’s the setting for “Smokey Joe’s Cafe,” a jukebox-style music review opening next week at the Coleman Theatre.
Under the guidance of the husband and wife team of Charlie and Elaine Rarick — the musical director and director, respectively — the show, set in the late 1950s and early 1960s, follows a group of friends as they gather inside a neighborhood joint.
“It’s a reunion of sorts,” Charlie Rarick said. “Everyone comes back together to remember their youth.”
Through a string of 39 songs from composers Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, the five men and four women use the lyrics to tell the tale of love, friendship and more.
Leiber and Stoller are best known for their work performed by the Coasters, the Dusters and Elvis Presley.
This is the second time officials from Miami Little Theatre have tackled this production. The first took place during the 2013-14 season, and both Raricks were part of that cast.
“We have a lot of musical talent in the area,” Charlie Rarick said. “Our last musical review, ‘Route 66,’ was a big hit, so we thought it was time to do another review.”
The COVID-19 pandemic played a role in the decision to bring the show back — because several singers, including Desiree Dillon and James Redden, returned home when performances in New York and Branson went dark.
“The COVID situation made for a perfect storm for us,” Charlie Rarick said. “This gives them a chance to do what they love.”
“Smokey Joe’s Cafe” was the longest running off-Broadway show in New York, logging more than 2,000 performances before it closed.
“I think the audience will enjoy the music — it’s very entertaining,” he said. “It really (showcases) each performer. Each individual has their own feature song.”
The dialogue is nonexistent — as one song fades away, another comes to the forefront. Elaine Rarick said the performers’ body language and the lyrics tell the complete story to the audience.
Elaine Rarick said she’s particularly fond of how the second act begins, with a mixture of fun, upbeat songs. She also likes how the production ends by featuring the song “Stand by Me.”
“It’s about two hours of great music,” she said. “It’s worth the cost of a ticket and the time spent (at the Coleman). This group will not disappoint.”
Ultimately, she hopes people will disengage from life for a just a brief moment in time, and find themselves enjoying the show, having fun and have an evening or afternoon filled with laughter.
“I want them to walk away saying, ‘Wow, that was a lot of fun. It was so worth my time,’” she said. “The stress levels people have been living under are now so huge. This just gives people an opportunity to lay the stress aside.”
The show opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and continues with evening performances on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 20. A 2:30 p.m. show is set for Sunday, Feb. 21.
Elaine Rarick described the show as “clean family fun.”
Coleman Theatre staff are following social distance guidelines — and masks are requested to be worn by individuals when not in their seats.
Want to go?
Tickets are $17 for adults and $15 for seniors/students and may be purchased online at www.colemantheatre.org or by calling 918-540-2425.
