“One day, some day, we’ll do ‘Spring Awakening.’”
Those eight words have served as both a mantra and an inside joke among Dream Theatre Co. actors and performers dating back to 2006. During that time, while the troupe yearned for the chance to bring the play to life, they felt its controversial content would prevent it from ever seeing the light of day on a Joplin stage.
But the times, as Bob Dylan so famously sang, are a-changin’.
The Tony Award-winning play — described by critics as “risky,” “edgy” and “hard-hitting” — will go live this week at Joplin Little Theatre.
It’s a moment to savor for Dream Theatre Co.’s Becki Arnall, who will direct the musical.
“We’ve come a long way,” she admitted. “A lot of people in the cast who have been involved with this feel like it is the only time, probably for a long time, that it will happen here.”
In years past, if young performers from the Joplin area wanted to eyeball, or win a role, in a mature play like “Spring Awakening,” they’d be forced to travel to Kansas City or Tulsa, Oklahoma, she said.
“For us to do this, it gives them that (unique) opportunity.”
It’s a pretty good bet, she continued, that a play like “Spring Awakening” could not have been performed 10 years ago. After all, it wasn’t too long ago when “Rocky Horror Picture Show” was considered risque by Joplin theater audience tastes.
“It’s been an uphill battle to make it happen,” Arnall said, who was able to break through some of that traditional crust when she brought the black comedy “Heathers: The Musical” to Joplin in 2017.
“What I’ve been trying really hard to do is to build this bridge between all of the area performing places and to come together,” she said, to perform more edgy shows like ‘Spring Awakening.’ “Everybody’s done ‘Mama Mia.’ Everybody’s done ‘Shrek.’ But there are also (theater enthusiasts) who want this type of play.
“We have people driving down from Kansas City and Springfield to be a part of (the play’s Greek Chorus), because they are very excited to see it happening,” she said. “Personally, there’s nothing wrong with the classic plays. We’ve all grown up with them. We’re all lovers of the ‘Sound of Music’ and ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ and ‘Oklahoma.’ But theater changes. Our tastes change. We like those, but we also want to have the opportunity to do something new.”
“Spring Awakening” is a rock musical based on the banned German play of the same name, written by Frank Wedekind in 1891. It focuses on German children who are searching for answers to very adult topics during a restrictive time in German history when such questions concerning subjects — sex, suicide, pregnancy, abortion and even child abuse — were often avoided or outright ignored, leading, not surprisingly, to horrific consequences.
Despite the adult situations and profanity — on the JLT’s website, the words “for mature audiences” are highlighted in bold — some concessions have been made, Arnall said.
“I feel like we’re able to do whatever we want to do, but we have also kept in mind the fact that families are our target audience, and so we’ve been conservative in our blocking.” In the Broadway production, there is nudity on stage. “We don’t have anything like that here. What’s funny is, when people actually come and see it, and they don’t just Wikipedia it, they’re going to be like: ‘That’s it? That’s what everybody’s talking about? That’s nothing.’”
Cast members include: Corbin Chaffin, Briana Blair, Tanner Munson, Michaela West, Luke Bobbett, Sophie Stoebel, Jarrett Little, Makenna Coble, Elijah Brown, Jane Moore, Spencer Dawson, Megan Richins, Nick James, Shelby Bryant, Greg Swartz and Marilyn Marshall. Greek chorus members include: Kendra Switzer, Betsy Stone, Abbi Epperson, Jack Briggs, K.C. Brockman, Clint Newby, Allison Riddle, Ricardo Field, Joe Slade, Kaitlin Morill, Marci Stoebel and Chandler Johnson.
Serving as a fundraiser for JLT, “Spring Awakening” will debut at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. There will be two more 7:30 p.m. showings on Friday and Saturday, as well as a 2:30 p.m. Saturday matinee.
Tickets are $12, available at www.jltplay.org.
Details: 417-623-3638.
