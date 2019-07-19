WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Mysterious Four States series is back, and this time, the group is tackling the things that go “bump” way up in the sky: unidentified flying objects.
The discussion, led by Paranormal Science Lab’s Lisa Martin, will discuss the history of UFO encounters in the Four-State Area from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday inside the Webb City Public Library, 101 S. Liberty St.
Past Mysterious Four State discussions have centered on more grounded issues, such as Bonnie and Clyde, exorcisms and the Spook Light.
The event is open and free to the public.
The National UFO Reporting Center, www.nuforc.org, tracks UFO reports per state.
According to NUFORC’s listings, the last Jasper County UFO sighting took place on April 19 of this year, when a flashing red-colored “sphere” near Parr Hill Park was seen for about two minutes. A similar “red” UFO was spied in the skies above Joplin in late March, according to the site.
Missouri ranks 15th for most sightings from 2001 to 2015, according to USA Today.
Details: 417-673-4326.
