Life outdoors is slowly returning to normal.
National park areas in the Ozarks had to wait for guidance from Washington, D.C., before they could unveil details about phased-in plans to reopen. Most announced those plans last week.
George Washington Carver National Monument is operating with reduced access to indoor areas, but the following are open:
• Carver Trail, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Picnic area and public restrooms, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The visitor center and park store remain closed.
Some of the area's national parks closed or limited operations at the request of local residents and state leaders who were overwhelmed by visitation earlier this spring and worried about COVID-19 spreading in rural counties with limited health care infrastructure.
Ozark National Scenic Riverways this week announced that park concession operations and outfitters were authorized to open for business at their discretion beginning this past Saturday.
Camping on gravel bars while engaging in multiday floats and dispersed camping along the Ozark Trail while engaging in multiday hikes is also now allowed.
The spring branch hiking trails at Big Spring and Alley Spring have reopened, as has the staircase into Devils Well.
However, all campgrounds and designated campsites remain closed until May 22, with the exception of group campsites. All picnic pavilions and group campsites will remain closed but are expected to reopen June 5.
Restrooms and showers are expected to reopen May 22, although there will be short closures to accommodate rotations for cleaning and disinfecting in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
All visitor contact stations, including the Alley General Store and Van Buren Visitor Information Center, will remain closed.
“We are following state and local guidance, as well as the White House guidelines for Opening Up America Again, and will follow a phased approach to reopening our facilities and bringing back our summer workforce,” acting Superintendent Jason Lott said in a statement. “We are continuing to evaluate how soon we can safely open additional facilities and resume services and programming. Visitors are encouraged to continue taking any personal safety precautions that make them feel more comfortable during their visit.”
Buffalo National River said that beginning Friday, private and commercial floating on the Buffalo River, including all river access points, will resume.
All trails within park boundaries, except for the popular Lost Valley Trail, also will reopen.
Park employees will be staffing trailheads and river access points to ensure traffic control and social distancing guidance. Staff will be available to direct visitors to other areas of the park should locations become too congested to comply with health guidelines.
BNR's headquarters in Harrison, Arkansas, will remain closed, as will all established campgrounds in the park. Gravel bar and backcountry camping within park boundaries also remains prohibited. No date was released for those to resume.
The Tyler Bend Visitor Center, the Steel Creek Visitor Contact Station and the Buffalo Point Visitor Contact Station also will remain closed.
Mark Foust, superintendent of Buffalo National River, said in a statement: "As long as the staff is able to safely do the work of the park with required personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and safe distancing, it is our great pleasure to resume visitor access to the park. We ask our visitors to work with us to ensure the park remains open and accessible to all. Crowd sizes and visitors’ ability to enjoy the park with appropriate social distancing will be key to our progress to eventually providing complete access to all.”
