National WWI Museum and Memorial is open to the public

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of Missouri’s top tourist attractions, the National WWI Museum and Memorial, opened to the public earlier this month, and it couldn’t have come at a more opportune time.
There are lessons that can still be applied today by studying the Great War, one of the worst human catastrophes to occur during the 20th century.
“From the devastating 1918 flu pandemic to the roles and treatment of women and minorities during the war to the decisions made in the war’s aftermath, the world we live in today continues to be affected by World War I,” said Matt Naylor, the museum’s president and CEO, “(and how) the Great War changed everything,”
The museum and memorial, which opened to the public June 2 after two months of pandemic-related shutdown, has served as Kansas City’s No. 1 attraction for the last 10 years, according to TripAdvisor, and is the only museum in either Missouri or Kansas to have been ranked among the top 25 museums in the country.
While a majority of the museum’s primary areas are now open to the public — the Main Gallery, Exhibit Hall, Memory Hall and Wylie Gallery — other areas remain closed, including the popular Liberty Memorial Tower and Edward Jones Research Center, Naylor said. All guests are encouraged but not required to wear face masks, while museum staff and volunteers continue to wear them; cleaning and sanitizing efforts have also been ramped up tremendously.
The reopening of the museum and memorial has brought with it the opportunity for visitors to view never-before-displayed artifacts amassed over the past 100 years inside Memory Hall; they will be on display through March 7, 2021.
Two special exhibits — “100 Years of Collecting” and “100 Years of Collecting — Art” — feature diverse items: a 100-year-old cracker, or hardtack; a deck chair from the RMS Lusitania passenger liner, which was sunk in 1915 by a German U-boat; an extremely rare Russian woman’s coat from an officer serving in the Red Army; and a lectern used by President Calvin Coolidge when he spoke a gathering of 150,000 people in 1926, still the largest crowd a U.S. president had ever addressed.
One of featured works of art is a watercolor showing Uncle Sam sporting a black eye and cuts, rolling up his sleeves for a fight — the model was allegedly U.S. Sen. James A. Reed from Missouri. Percy Moran, nephew of famed landscape artist Thomas Moran, created a work in 1923 of Gen. John J. Pershing at the Tomb of Lafayette. That visit was made on July 4, 1917, soon after the first Americans arrived in Paris; it was to honor Lafayette’s assistance in the American Revolution.
Both exhibits feature prized items from 20 countries, including the now-defunct Ottoman and Austro-Hungarian empires.
“The founders of the National WWI Museum and Memorial possessed incredible foresight and made the decision to collect on a global scale as opposed to solely focusing on the United States perspective of the war. It cannot be overstated how critical that choice was in guiding this spectacular collection to be the broadest in the world,” senior curator Doran Cart said. “These exhibitions tell the incredible story of the birth, expansion and continuation of a museum collection throughout the past 100 years.”
For quarantine-weary Joplin residents, the museum might serve as a nice — and safe — weekend getaway, Naylor said.
“The Joplin region has consistently been a strong source of visitation at the museum and memorial, in large part because Kansas City is such a short drive away, and it’s easy to head north for a day or for a quick weekend trip," he said.
