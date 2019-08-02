MIAMI, Okla. — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College has announced students named to the president’s and dean’s honor rolls for the spring 2019 semester.
To qualify for the president’s list, a student must carry a minimum of 12 hours and maintain 4.0 GPA. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours and maintain a 3.5 GPA.
The following students were named to the president’s honor roll:
OKLAHOMA
AFTON: Daniel Jacobs and Kennedy Martins. BARNSDALL: Emily Morris. BIG CABIN: Alfred Fry. BLUE JACKET: Cooper Decker. CHOUTEAU: Hannah Tweed. CLAREMORE: Abigayle Hays. COMMERCE: Brayden Craig, William Glazier and Seth Roberts. COWETA: John Morgan. DEWEY: Tanner Sellers. FAIRLAND: Dylan Mishmash, Trinity Pruitt and Kristi Roach. GROVE: Serenity Barnes, Billie Clarkson, Erin Dell, Vanessa Hernandez, Cooper Sampson and Ahana Sixkiller. JAY: JT Allen, Levi Davis and Mattie Haynes. LAWTON: John O’Neal. LENAPAH: Kassidy McKee. LOCUST GROVE: Janessa Rice.
MIAMI: Albana Baftiri, Cooper Duncan, Taylor Fisher, Riley Flaherty, Jarod Forkum, Ashley Gonzalez, Amber Goodman, Cyaira Harvey, Sierra Harwood, Justin Hobson, Grant Hubbard, Nicholas Hughlett, Ty Miller, Victor Ramirez, Jessi Raney, Ashley Robertson, Abigail Spindle, Robert Storey, Coy Vowels, Dulcinea Wenzel and Chandler Wilson. NEWCASTLE: Mikaela Workman. NOBLE: Casey Price. OCHELATA: Caleb Fiddler. OKLAHOMA CITY: Cooper Duncan. PORTER: Robbie Phillips. PRAGUE: Rayvante Embry. QUAPAW: Tearah Arnold, Sidany Hilburn and Audrey Robinson.
RAMONA: LauraLee Willcox. ROSE: Kirstie Williams. SKIATOOK: Jordyn Miller. SPAVINAW: Amanda Miller. STILLWATER: Kristian Wilcoxen. TULSA: Megan Knox and Molly Knox. VINITA: Amanda Griffith, Stacy Keene, Bethanie Lor, Cavin Shambles and Faith Swart. WELCH: Addison Chenoweth and Randi Tucker.
MISSOURI
AURORA: Kaylee Huffman. BOONVILLE: Amber Oerly. GRANBY: Brandon Jordon. JOPLIN: Jana Gilstrap and Piyathida Siriprasertchok. LINN: Taylor Scheulen. MOUNTAIN GROVE: Emily Norris. NEVADA: Braeden Hinton. OZARK: Hannah Jenkins. SENECA: Sierra Harwood and Courtney McNary.
KANSAS
BAXTER SPRINGS: Colten Shockley. CHETOPA: Alexis Lawellin and Jayla Whetstone. COLUMBUS: Gavin Bohn, Melanie Coons and Morgan Leeper. GALENA: Karley Bailey and Tyler Bottorff. INMAN: Katie Krehbiel. LEAVENWORTH: Kathryn Lunsford. PARKERFIELD: Payton Terrill. WASHINGTON: Jacob Mintzmyer.
BROOKLAND, ARK.: Trevor Jones.
INDIANA
REMINGTON: Ashley Peterson. STILESVILLE: Kassidy Fletcher. WINGATE: Owen Coon.
MOLALLA, ORE: Kayla Burns.
HIGHMORE, S.D.: Cagney Effling.
INTERNATIONAL
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL: Pedro Da Silva.
CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO: Tyler Silva.
VALENCIA, SPAIN: Pleguezuelos Lurbe.
The following students were named to the dean’s honor roll:
OKLAHOMA
AFTON: Alli Clayton, Macey Decker, McCayla Pennel, Alivia Schmidt and Leeann Williams. BIG CABIN: Brooklyn Downs. BLUEJACKET: Cameran Bluejacket. BROKEN ARROW: Joshua Garrett. CHECOTAH: Brooks Antle. CHOUTEAU: Devika Wilson. CLAREMORE: Makenzie Saul. COLCORD: Chance Brown and Jade Creekkiller. COLLINSVILLE: Deanna Ackerman and Buddy Fleming. COMMERCE: Britney Bachman and Jaritza Pinales. COWETA: Gracie Garman and Brooke Tyler. DAVIS: Jay Arms. EDMOND: Jo’Nah Johnson.
FAIRLAND: Jessica Alumbaugh, Alexis Austin, Kara Jarvis, Isaac Matthews, Samantha Payne, Kiyah Sisco and Kayla Turley. GROVE: Hannah Dinesen, Taylor Freeman, Brittney Gilpin, Brooklyn Grant, Jessica Jennings, Paige Martin, Candice Nelson, Shelby Rutherford, Roy Stovall and Madison Winfrey. INDIAHOMA: Ravyn Whitebird. JAY: Callie Callihan, Anastasiya Dunaway-Knight, Jade Frazier, Ethan Griffin and Billy Overbey. JENKS: Caley Eslick. KELLYVILLE: Breana Marts. KETCHUM: Melissa Ensing and Jade Smith. LAHOMA: Hayley Pitts. LAWTON: Marqual Graham.
McALESTER: Jacob Ethridge. MIAMI: Sarah Arnold, Chelsea Bunce, Karly Chase, Eli Chenoweth, Cory Craft, Ashley Daniel, Odessa Deaton, Joseph Edmondson, Tiffany Freeman, Taylor French, Zachary Garrett, Jack Holmes, Isaac Keller, Bethany Meador, Myla Miller, Ashlee Morgan, Robert Perez, Kiersey Rogers and Anna Turner. NEWKIRK: Jeffery Cher-Aime. NOWATA: Samantha Steigerwald. OCHELATA: Erick McLaughlin. OKLAHOMA CITY: Tyon Davis and Savanna Suttles. OWASSO: Russell Baker, Jordan Blom and Sydney Holder. PRIOR: Emma Kemp and Kylie Mcnitt.
QUAPAW: Douglas Dardenne and Kevin Imbeau. RAMONA: Caden Tinsley. SALINA: Megan Gann. SKIATOOK: Elijah Gott and Jared Nicholson. SPENCER: Amare Weary. TULSA: Darin Arnold. VELMA: Devyn Davis. VINITA: Haylee Benson, Riley Bingham, Kimberly Crawford, Vanessa Johnson, Alex Miers and Grace Straw. WELCH: Abbey Armstrong, Kayla Bellew, Tristen Chapman, Samantha Kons and Corey Miller. WESTVILLE: Makayla Baker. WRIGHT CITY: Cole Gaskey. WYANDOTTE: Cade Dixon and Mikalya Keller.
MISSOURI
AUXVASSE: Carly Baumhoer. BLUE SPRINGS: Bailey Fowler. COLUMBIA: Derek Strawn. EL DORADO SPRINGS: Maggi Medley. IBERIA: Mackenzie Buechter. JOPLIN: Kimberlynn Johnson and Kevin Roy. NEOSHO: Brittany Cannon and Jayla Wortman. NEW HAMPTON: Lane Watson. NOEL: Andrea Creekmore. RICHMOND: Vivian Kincaid. SPARTA: Baily Summers. UNION STAR: Allisha Sonderegger.
KANSAS
BAXTER SPRINGS: Brooklin Speer. CANEY: Samantha Thompson. INDEPENDENCE: Hannah Burnett. LINWOOD: Jon Trowbridge. OVERLAND PARK: Grace Bottaro. RIVERTON: AnElizabeth Henry and Kimberly Qualls.
ARKANSAS
BENTONVILLE: Anna Turner. GRAVETTE: Nathania McKenzie. VAN BUREN: Steven Turner.
HOLLISTER, CALIF.: Antonio Andrade.
CENTENNIAL, COLO.: Kyle Lukasiewicz.
VERO BEACH, FLA.: Danuel Oscar.
KNOXVILLE, IOWA: Sierra McCullough.
ILLINOIS
INDUSTRY: Chloe France. SHELBYVILLE: Hallie Horsman.
WHITE CITY, ORE.: Paige Millard.
ELK POINT, S.D.: Alexa Montagne.
TEXAS
ANNA: Romel Readus. COMO: Reid Lovorn.
BUCHANAN, VA.: Sarah Harris.
INTERNATIONAL
GLOUCESTERSHIRE, ENGLAND: Jack Holmes.
ALBERTA, CANADA: Spencer Roberts.
QUEBEC, CANADA: Edouard Savoie.
RIO DE JANIERO, BRAZIL: Matteo Crescente and Lucas De Oliveira.
ROAD TOWN TORTOLA: Olivier Larocque and Kevaughn Watson.
