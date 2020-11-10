MIAMI, Okla. — The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College band and choir programs will present “COVID Collaboration Project,” a joint performance directed by Adam Compton and Tatiana Taylor, at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday in the Fine Arts Center.
Measures taken to reduce the risk of spread of COVID-19 include mandatory masks, social distancing, one-way traffic and surface disinfection. Special masks were purchased for the musicians on stage. Seating in the auditorium will be limited to 150 people.
Reserve free tickets at neomusicdepartment.eventbrite.com.
