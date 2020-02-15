MIAMI, Okla. — Officials at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College recently celebrated accomplished student leaders during the 11th annual Top Ten Freshmen ceremony.
First celebrated in 2009, the Top Ten Freshmen ceremony is co-sponsored by NEO’s Presidential Partners and the Center for Academic Success and Advising. All honorees are now sophomores and were selected by a committee of faculty, President’s Partners representatives and student activities representatives. Students received scholarships as well as the opportunity to participate in leadership development activities.
The program is designed to honor student leaders who model civic engagement, academic excellence and dedication to improving the NEO experience. This year’s honorees are as follows:
• Georgia Agan, an agriculture major from Venedy, Illinois. Agan has been named on the president’s honor roll and will soon be inducted into the PTK honor society. She is an active member of the NEO honors program, Collegiate Farm Bureau and NEO rodeo team. Through her participation in these organizations and her church, Miami Friends, Agan has volunteered her time at the Ottawa County Boys & Girls Club, Tulsa State Fair, Rodeo Miami and Quiz Bowl.
• Addison Chenoweth, a nursing major from Welch, Oklahoma. Chenoweth is an active member of the PTK honor society. She has organized clothing and blood drives, collected and distributed hygiene products, volunteered with the Miami Animal Alliance and tutored students of all ages. She also served as a student aide in a kindergarten classroom. Addison’s commitment to excellence extends beyond her education and service to her self-owned and operated business, Sawdust Originals.
• Owen Coon, an agriculture business major from Wingate, Indiana. On campus, Coon is a member of the NEO livestock judging team, the Aggie Society, Young Farmers and Ranchers and the agriculture education club. He has served as a judge for FFA contests, taught educational activities to the children of NEO employees, and helped with the Angel Tree program. He has also served as a voice of support for agriculturists across the state by lobbying at the state House.
• Mattie Haynes, an agriculture business major from Jay, Oklahoma. Throughout her time at NEO, Haynes has conducted extensive research through the NEO honors program, volunteered on campus and in the community, and helped run her family business, Jay Floral. She is a member of the NEO livestock judging team, the agriculture education club, Young Farmers and Ranchers, Aggie Society and PTK. She is also a student ambassador and an agriculture ambassador. Haynes was recently named national high point rider at the North American International Livestock Exposition.
• Katie Krehbiel, an agriculture major from Inman, Kansas. In addition to being named to the president’s honor roll, Krehbiel is a member of the PTK honor society. She has dedicated her time to volunteering at the NEO Alumni Rodeo, Rodeo Miami, Tulsa State Fair and NEO Aggie Days. Krehbiel is an active member of the Aggie Society, Young Farmers and Ranchers, the agriculture education Club and the NEO honors program.
• Alejandro Lurbe, a business administration major from Valencia, Spain. During his time at NEO, Lurbe has competed as a student-athlete for the NEO men’s soccer team. During his freshman year, Alejandro was invited to join the PTK honor society. His work on the soccer field earned him the distinction of making the NJCAA Region II All Region Team. He graduated from NEO this fall with an associate degree in science and now attends Eastern Illinois University.
• Emily Norris, an agriculture major from Mountain Grove, Missouri. Norris has proven her leadership skills by serving as student body government president. She is also a member of the NEO livestock judging team, the NEO honors program, PTK honor society and the Aggie Society. Through her work with the NEO honors program, Emily helped reestablish a student food pantry on campus and raised money for the Miami Public Schools Backpack Program. She serves as a tutor for Student Support Services and has earned a spot on the dean’s and president’s honor rolls.
• Trinity Pruitt, a psychology and sociology major from Fairland, Oklahoma. Pruitt is an active member of the NEO honors program and the NEO Theatre Experience. She has been named to the president’s honor roll and has earned acceptance into the PTK honor society. She currently serves as the vice president of scholarship and student body government representative for PTK, and as vice president of the Students Striving for Success Club.
• Roy Stovall, an agriculture major from Wyandotte, Oklahoma. Stovall is currently serving as the NEO student body government senator and previously served as the treasurer. He is a member of the Aggie Society, where he serves as treasurer, and the Collegiate Farm Bureau, where he serves as vice president. Stovall was also member of the George and Donna Nigh Leadership Academy. He will be representing NEO at the state and national FFA conventions this spring.
• Faith Swart, an early childhood education major from Vinita, Oklahoma. Swart has volunteered by donating clothing and food items, ringing the bell for the Salvation Army, preparing back-to-school goody bags for area students, assisting students in the Craig County Fair and Vinita Spring Livestock Show as well as working with the Angel Tree project. She also founded the Hornet Help Box in Vinita. She has earned repeated appearances on the honor roll and has earned acceptance into the PTK honor society.
